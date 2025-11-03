BlackRock deposits 1,198 Bitcoin and 15,121 Ether into Coinbase

Key Takeaways

BlackRock moved 1,198 Bitcoin and 15,121 Ether to Coinbase today.

The transactions were part of BlackRock’s institutional crypto operations, utilizing Coinbase Prime.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, deposited 1,198 Bitcoin and 15,121 Ether on Coinbase today as part of its ongoing institutional crypto operations.

As of October 31, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust held over 801,000 Bitcoin, while its iShares Ethereum Trust managed nearly 4 million Ethereum.

The transfers highlight BlackRock’s continued use of Coinbase Prime for large-scale digital asset movements. The asset manager has been actively rotating capital between Bitcoin and Ethereum through deposits on the exchange platform.