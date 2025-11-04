BlackRock will launch its Bitcoin ETF in Australia in mid-November.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to the Financial Standard, BlackRock has confirmed the launch of the iShares Bitcoin ETF (ASX: IBIT), providing Australian investors with a more convenient way to access cryptocurrencies in the local market. BlackRock stated that the ETF is expected to list on the Australian Securities Exchange in mid-November 2025. BlackRock said that IBIT will charge a 0.39% management fee and, by packaging the US-listed iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), will provide investors with a low-cost, regulated channel to access Bitcoin without the technical and operational complexities of directly holding the asset. Previously, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) updated its guidance last week, reclassifying most digital assets, including stablecoins, wrapped tokens, security tokens, and digital asset wallets, as financial products. While Bitcoin itself does not constitute a financial product, according to the updated guidance in Information Form 225, services and products containing this cryptocurrency can be considered financial products. PANews reported on November 4th that, according to the Financial Standard, BlackRock has confirmed the launch of the iShares Bitcoin ETF (ASX: IBIT), providing Australian investors with a more convenient way to access cryptocurrencies in the local market. BlackRock stated that the ETF is expected to list on the Australian Securities Exchange in mid-November 2025. BlackRock said that IBIT will charge a 0.39% management fee and, by packaging the US-listed iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), will provide investors with a low-cost, regulated channel to access Bitcoin without the technical and operational complexities of directly holding the asset. Previously, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) updated its guidance last week, reclassifying most digital assets, including stablecoins, wrapped tokens, security tokens, and digital asset wallets, as financial products. While Bitcoin itself does not constitute a financial product, according to the updated guidance in Information Form 225, services and products containing this cryptocurrency can be considered financial products.