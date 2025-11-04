BNB Chain’s New Hard Fork to Cut Block Time by 40%: Details

More on Fermi hard fork

Fermi hard fork, which would reduce the block interval by 40%, is now available for the BSC network. BNB Chain developers stated this in a recent tweet.

The Fermi hard fork would drop the block interval by 40% from 750ms to 450ms; this move is expected to boost transaction efficiency, throughput and the network’s overall performance.

This is expected as it is believed that a shorter block time enables faster processing and a smoother user experience.

According to the information shared in the tweet, Fermi hard fork is scheduled to go live on the BSC testnet on Nov. 10, 2025, at 2.25 a.m. UTC. The mainnet launch is yet to be decided, and it is expected to be done after a stress test is performed on the testnet.

More on Fermi hard fork

Fermi hard fork, bsc v.1.6.2, is a critical upgrade to further reduce the block interval from 750ms to 450ms, allowing for a better user experience.

Fermi would include five BEPs, including BEP-590: Extended Voting Rules for Fast Finality Stability; BEP-619: Short Block Interval Phase Three: 0.45 Seconds; BEP-592: Non-Consensus Based Block-Level Access List; BEP-593: Incremental Snapshot and BEP-610: Implement EVM Super Instruction.

Besides the BEPs, v1.6.2 also includes several improvements for miner, MEV and performance, as well as new features.

BNB issues security update

Amid the recent Balancer exploit, in which $117 million were stolen in various assets, BNB Chain has issued a security update, confirming that no BNB Chain projects have been affected by the exploit.

As a precaution, BNB Chain urges forked projects to remain on high alert and consider pausing operations, adding that its team and partners were actively monitoring the situation.