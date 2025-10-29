The post Boeing (BA) 3Q 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is assembled at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, on June 25, 2024. Jennifer Buchanan | AFP | Getty Images Boeing is expected to report a more than 20% jump in revenue and a narrower loss from last year in its third-quarter results as the aerospace giant makes recovery strides after years marred by safety crises. Boeing is on track to deliver the most aircraft this year since 2018, before two crashes grounded its best-selling jetliner, the Covid pandemic hit supply chains and a host of manufacturing crises drove years of losses at the top U.S. exporter. Here’s what analysts expect Boeing to report for the third quarter based on estimates compiled by LSEG: Loss per share: $5.15 expected Revenue: $21.97 billion expected During the same period last year, Boeing posted revenue of $17.84 billion and an adjusted loss of $10.44 per share. CEO Kelly Ortberg, an aerospace veteran who came out of retirement to helm Boeing in August 2024, has worked to steady the manufacturer’s sprawling supply chain and cash-generating production lines. Airline customers have said they’ve seen an improvement at Boeing, with more accurate delivery projections, a change in tune from the complaints of prior years. In the first nine months of the year, Boeing delivered 440 airplanes, up from 291 in the same period last year. Airlines and other customers pay for the bulk of the planes when they receive them, so increasing the delivery pace is key for Boeing to stem an outflow of cash totaling close to $17 billion since the start of 2024 through June of this year. Read more CNBC airline news Last year was supposed to be a turnaround year for Boeing, but a midair blowout of a door panel in January 2024 resulted in a near… The post Boeing (BA) 3Q 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is assembled at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, on June 25, 2024. Jennifer Buchanan | AFP | Getty Images Boeing is expected to report a more than 20% jump in revenue and a narrower loss from last year in its third-quarter results as the aerospace giant makes recovery strides after years marred by safety crises. Boeing is on track to deliver the most aircraft this year since 2018, before two crashes grounded its best-selling jetliner, the Covid pandemic hit supply chains and a host of manufacturing crises drove years of losses at the top U.S. exporter. Here’s what analysts expect Boeing to report for the third quarter based on estimates compiled by LSEG: Loss per share: $5.15 expected Revenue: $21.97 billion expected During the same period last year, Boeing posted revenue of $17.84 billion and an adjusted loss of $10.44 per share. CEO Kelly Ortberg, an aerospace veteran who came out of retirement to helm Boeing in August 2024, has worked to steady the manufacturer’s sprawling supply chain and cash-generating production lines. Airline customers have said they’ve seen an improvement at Boeing, with more accurate delivery projections, a change in tune from the complaints of prior years. In the first nine months of the year, Boeing delivered 440 airplanes, up from 291 in the same period last year. Airlines and other customers pay for the bulk of the planes when they receive them, so increasing the delivery pace is key for Boeing to stem an outflow of cash totaling close to $17 billion since the start of 2024 through June of this year. Read more CNBC airline news Last year was supposed to be a turnaround year for Boeing, but a midair blowout of a door panel in January 2024 resulted in a near…