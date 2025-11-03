BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Box Office Posts Worst October Since The 1990s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Halloween weekend turned into a horror show for the domestic box office, with theaters only bringing in an estimated $49 million-$53 million, according to early numbers reported by the Hollywood trade publications—marking one of the worst weekends of the year and capping the worst-performing October since the 1990s. “Regretting You” led the box office over the weekend, but only grossed an estimated $8.1 million. Paramount Pictures via Getty Images Key Facts “Regretting You,” an adaptation of a Colleen Hoover romance novel that debuted last weekend, marked a surprise win at the box office—grossing $8.1 million for the first place slot, although largely meeting projections, including those published by Box Office Pro. “Black Phone 2,” the Blumhouse horror film starring Ethan Hawke, came in second place with $8 million on its third weekend in theaters. A theatrical re-release of Netflix’s runaway hit “Kpop Demon Hunters” also failed to draw crowds, despite past success with limited theatrical releases, only grossing an estimated $6 million, Variety reported based on projections from rival studios (Netflix has not reported ticket sales). “Chainsaw Man,” the anime film that became a surprise box office hit after its American debut last weekend, also posted a 66% loss over the weekend to only gross $6 million. Key Background October is traditionally a bad month for the box office, but this October was the lowest-performing October for the domestic box office in the last 27 years, not counting 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Box office cumulative gross dropped to just $425 million in October, according to data from Box Office Mojo. The last time it was that low for the month of October was 1998, when theaters grossed a total of $422 million. Why Did The Box Office Perform So Poorly? Some external factors could have contributed to this… The post Box Office Posts Worst October Since The 1990s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Halloween weekend turned into a horror show for the domestic box office, with theaters only bringing in an estimated $49 million-$53 million, according to early numbers reported by the Hollywood trade publications—marking one of the worst weekends of the year and capping the worst-performing October since the 1990s. “Regretting You” led the box office over the weekend, but only grossed an estimated $8.1 million. Paramount Pictures via Getty Images Key Facts “Regretting You,” an adaptation of a Colleen Hoover romance novel that debuted last weekend, marked a surprise win at the box office—grossing $8.1 million for the first place slot, although largely meeting projections, including those published by Box Office Pro. “Black Phone 2,” the Blumhouse horror film starring Ethan Hawke, came in second place with $8 million on its third weekend in theaters. A theatrical re-release of Netflix’s runaway hit “Kpop Demon Hunters” also failed to draw crowds, despite past success with limited theatrical releases, only grossing an estimated $6 million, Variety reported based on projections from rival studios (Netflix has not reported ticket sales). “Chainsaw Man,” the anime film that became a surprise box office hit after its American debut last weekend, also posted a 66% loss over the weekend to only gross $6 million. Key Background October is traditionally a bad month for the box office, but this October was the lowest-performing October for the domestic box office in the last 27 years, not counting 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Box office cumulative gross dropped to just $425 million in October, according to data from Box Office Mojo. The last time it was that low for the month of October was 1998, when theaters grossed a total of $422 million. Why Did The Box Office Perform So Poorly? Some external factors could have contributed to this…

Box Office Posts Worst October Since The 1990s

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 03:45
Polytrade
TRADE$0,0535+5,17%
Octavia
VIA$0,0128-6,56%
WINK
WIN$0,00003772-0,55%
Propy
PRO$0,4982-4,08%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0,08416+0,21%

Topline

Halloween weekend turned into a horror show for the domestic box office, with theaters only bringing in an estimated $49 million-$53 million, according to early numbers reported by the Hollywood trade publications—marking one of the worst weekends of the year and capping the worst-performing October since the 1990s.

“Regretting You” led the box office over the weekend, but only grossed an estimated $8.1 million.

Paramount Pictures via Getty Images

Key Facts

“Regretting You,” an adaptation of a Colleen Hoover romance novel that debuted last weekend, marked a surprise win at the box office—grossing $8.1 million for the first place slot, although largely meeting projections, including those published by Box Office Pro.

“Black Phone 2,” the Blumhouse horror film starring Ethan Hawke, came in second place with $8 million on its third weekend in theaters.

A theatrical re-release of Netflix’s runaway hit “Kpop Demon Hunters” also failed to draw crowds, despite past success with limited theatrical releases, only grossing an estimated $6 million, Variety reported based on projections from rival studios (Netflix has not reported ticket sales).

“Chainsaw Man,” the anime film that became a surprise box office hit after its American debut last weekend, also posted a 66% loss over the weekend to only gross $6 million.

Key Background

October is traditionally a bad month for the box office, but this October was the lowest-performing October for the domestic box office in the last 27 years, not counting 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Box office cumulative gross dropped to just $425 million in October, according to data from Box Office Mojo. The last time it was that low for the month of October was 1998, when theaters grossed a total of $422 million.

Why Did The Box Office Perform So Poorly?

Some external factors could have contributed to this weekend’s poor performance. No new films debuted in theaters this weekend, although a wider release of Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” managed to gross an estimated $4.8 million. Halloween also fell on a Friday, and the World Series went to game 7 on Saturday night. It likely did not help that one of the teams playing was the Los Angeles Dodgers, drawing spectators away from theaters in the city at the center for Hollywood film production. The poor performance during the rest of October might be explained by the lack of big debuts over the course of the month. The highly anticipated “Tron: Ares” was widely seen as a bomb, opening with only $33.2 million on a reported budget of $180 million. The second-biggest hit at the box office this month was “Black Phone 2,” which still only grossed $55.8 million in October.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/11/02/box-office-suffers-worst-october-since-1990s-as-halloween-weekend-sputters/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2,5201+9,45%
GET
GET$0,001056+1,24%
READY
READY$0,017259+2,55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00139761-0,96%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0,02798+0,03%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 225,52
$105 225,52$105 225,52

+1,41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 529,73
$3 529,73$3 529,73

+0,40%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5208
$2,5208$2,5208

+8,84%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,94
$165,94$165,94

+2,09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17905
$0,17905$0,17905

+0,54%