BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased 397 Bitcoins for a total of $46.5 million, according to its Monday announcement.  This marks the company’s biggest Bitcoin buy since Sept. 22.  The company now holds a total of 640,418 BTC, which has been purchased at an average price of $74,057 per coin. Dwindling purchases  The company’s October purchases were just as underwhelming as the flagship cryptocurrency’s price performance. On Oct. 20, the company announced that it had bought just $18.8 million, which marked one of its smallest Bitcoin purchases to date. After wowing the crypto crowd with nine-figure purchases, the company’s announcements are now substasntialy less impressive now that capital-raising has become significantly less favorable due to its collapsing premium.  Source: https://u.today/breaking-strategy-announces-biggest-purchase-since-late-septemberThe post BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased 397 Bitcoins for a total of $46.5 million, according to its Monday announcement.  This marks the company’s biggest Bitcoin buy since Sept. 22.  The company now holds a total of 640,418 BTC, which has been purchased at an average price of $74,057 per coin. Dwindling purchases  The company’s October purchases were just as underwhelming as the flagship cryptocurrency’s price performance. On Oct. 20, the company announced that it had bought just $18.8 million, which marked one of its smallest Bitcoin purchases to date. After wowing the crypto crowd with nine-figure purchases, the company’s announcements are now substasntialy less impressive now that capital-raising has become significantly less favorable due to its collapsing premium.  Source: https://u.today/breaking-strategy-announces-biggest-purchase-since-late-september

BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 22:32
Nowchain
NOW$0.00229+10.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,261.63+1.64%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06736-13.83%
Union
U$0.006057-2.00%

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased 397 Bitcoins for a total of $46.5 million, according to its Monday announcement. 

This marks the company’s biggest Bitcoin buy since Sept. 22. 

The company now holds a total of 640,418 BTC, which has been purchased at an average price of $74,057 per coin.

Dwindling purchases 

The company’s October purchases were just as underwhelming as the flagship cryptocurrency’s price performance. On Oct. 20, the company announced that it had bought just $18.8 million, which marked one of its smallest Bitcoin purchases to date.

After wowing the crypto crowd with nine-figure purchases, the company’s announcements are now substasntialy less impressive now that capital-raising has become significantly less favorable due to its collapsing premium

Source: https://u.today/breaking-strategy-announces-biggest-purchase-since-late-september

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5201+9.45%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139761-0.96%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+0.03%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,261.63
$105,261.63$105,261.63

+1.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,532.25
$3,532.25$3,532.25

+0.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5223
$2.5223$2.5223

+8.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.09
$166.09$166.09

+2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17926
$0.17926$0.17926

+0.66%