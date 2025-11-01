Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Win Makes Ted Noffey Early Derby Favorite

Ted Noffey remained unbeaten after big run in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar Brewer

Having a runner in the Kentucky Derby is one of the most coveted things in sports. Having a Derby winner is life-changing. After the performance of Ted Noffey in the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar on October 31, the folks at Spendthrift Farm will have dreams of the first Saturday in May dancing through their heads.

Ted Noffey came to the Seaside Oval for the Breeders’ Cup as one of the most highly regarded two-year-olds in racing. Unbeaten with two grade 1 wins already to his credit in just three starts, this son of Into Mischief had been looking like the early Kentucky Derby favorite. However, this was a cross-country trip for the New York-based colt and the Cup always runneth over with talent. The most intimidating opponent was the California-based Brant, a $3 million purchase trained by Bob Baffert.

The gates opened for this mile and a sixteenth drive over the Del Mar dirt and there were the two favorites in the field battling for early supremacy. Brant took the lead but Ted stalked intently as they moved up the backstretch. Turning for home, all those who had not yet seen this Spendthrift Farm owned colt received their Halloween treat.

A shake of the reins from jockey John Velazquez saw Ted Noffey move just past Brant and into the lead. With Mr. A.P. joining the party too, these talented two-year-olds battled towards the wire. Digging in with determination, the Todd Pletcher-trained Ted found a little more and surged to a length lead as they crossed the finish.

“He has been perfect so far, but what I really think is impressive is he was able to ship across country and take on some of the best two-year-olds and handled it all so well”, says Pletcher, who has won the Kentucky Derby twice (2010 Super Saver, 2017 Always Dreaming). “Anytime you can go on the road and beat horses trained by Bob Baffert it is a big achievement.”

Todd Pletcher has started more horses in the Kentucky Derby than any trainer and hopes to have another in Ted Noffey Brewer

The win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile puts Ted Noffey atop the Kentucky Derby qualifying points leaderboard (20) and stamps him as the leading two-year old male and early Derby favorite. The career record for Spendthrift Farm’s prize now stands at four wins in four starts with three grade 1 wins. The $650,000 purchase as a yearling has now earned $1,657,963 on the track.