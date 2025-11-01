BursaDEX+
Britney Spears Sees Her Decade-Old Song Spike Almost 500% In Sales

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 21:32

Britney Spears reclaims a Billboard top 10 spot with “I Wanna Go,” while her decade-old deep cut “Scary” enjoys a major sales spike after its long-awaited re-release. Britney Spears in David Dalrymple performing onstage at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 2000 Photographer: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Getty Images

When it comes to writing and recording new music, Britney Spears remains as quiet as she has been for several years. After fighting tooth and nail to escape a decade-plus-long conservatorship, the superstar made it clear that, at least for the time being, she has no intention of returning to the studio — and it seems she wants as little to do with the music industry as possible. And who can blame her?

While no new material is expected from the Grammy winner anytime soon, Spears’s discography is filled with beloved, generation-defining smashes and a number of overlooked gems — songs that superfans have likely already tracked down online or purchased however they can. While much of the public may be unfamiliar with some of these deep cuts, her record label has been gradually giving several tunes a proper release, allowing them a moment in the spotlight. By dropping older tracks one-off as standalone singles, the team behind Spears continues to capitalize on demand, while keeping her name in fans’ ears and minds.

This frame, Spears returns to a Billboard chart and breaks back into the top 10 with a years-old favorite. At the same time, another track — one that finally recently received a long-awaited wide release — sees its sales explode.

“I Wanna Go” Hits the Top 10 on Billboard’s Dance Chart

Spears is back on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart, the weekly rundown of the bestselling dance tracks in the United States on platforms like iTunes and Amazon. Her 2011 smash “I Wanna Go” reenters out of nowhere at No. 10, finding its way back into the top tier of the tally.

Britney Spears is About to Reach a Year on the Chart

“I Wanna Go” is fast approaching its first full year as one of the top-selling dance tracks in the country, as the cut has now spent 48 frames somewhere on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. The single narrowly missed giving Spears yet another No. 1 on a Billboard ranking, as it peaked at No. 2 when it debuted in April 2011.

How Many Top 10s Has Britney Spears Charted on Billboard’s Dance Ranking?

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Throughout her career, Spears has collected 13 top 10 hits on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart out of 24 total appearances. Just two of her singles have stalled in the runner-up position — “I Wanna Go” and, two years later, “Work Bitch.”

Which Britney Spears Songs Hit No. 1?

While “I Wanna Go” never conquered the chart, Spears has earned five No. 1s throughout her career. “Scream & Shout,” her collaboration with will.i.am, and “Till the World Ends” are tied as her longest-running rulers, with five frames each at No. 1. “Hold Me Closer,” her duet with Elton John, spent two turns on top, while “Selfish” and “Mind Your Business,” another team-up with will.i.am, both managed a single frame ruling.

“Scary” by Britney Spears Finally Earns a Global Release

Just in time for Halloween, Spears recently re-released the song “Scary.” Some casual listeners may have assumed it was new, but the track was actually more than a decade old when it hit digital platforms like iTunes and Spotify on October 16. “Scary” was originally included only on the Japanese deluxe edition of Spears’s 2011 album Femme Fatale and had never been widely available.

Once fans could finally purchase or stream the song anywhere, consumption surged. Luminate reports that in its first full tracking week in the U.S., “Scary” sold about 850 copies. That sum may seem small, but it is up 490% from the prior period, when it was technically available, but largely unknown.

That total wasn’t quite enough to push it onto any Billboard charts, though it could have a chance next frame, as those rankings will reflect activity from Halloween week – likely the track’s best opportunity to sell and stream well enough to debut, perhaps on the Dance Digital Song Sales roster.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/11/01/britney-spears-sees-her-decade-old-song-spike-almost-500-in-sales/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

