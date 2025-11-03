Bruce Springsteen Biopic Tumbles Out Of Box Office Top 5 In 2nd Weekend

Jeremy Allen White in “Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere.” 20th Century Studios

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, is going nowhere at the domestic box office but down.

The music biopic, which largely chronicles two years in Springsteen’s life and career in the early 1980s while recording his Nebraska album, opened in fourth place last weekend with $8.8 million in ticket sales from 3,460 North American theaters.

The film remained in 3,460 venues this week — the most of any film in domestic release — but tumbled out of the top five at the box office with $3.8 million in ticket sales, Deadline reported. The 57 percent drop from its opening week gross dropped Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere from No. 4 last weekend to No. 7 in its second weekend in release.

Combined with the film’s international ticket sales of $14.3 million through Sunday, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere has earned $30.5 million to date. The film had a production budget of $55 million before marketing costs, according to Variety. Most of the Springsteen film was shot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s home state of New Jersey, resulting in a $42 million boost to the Garden State’s economy.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere shows how the music icon — hot off the success of his album The River and his first Top 10 single Hungry Heart — took the unconventional route of recording another rock album and instead released a set of tracks recorded in a bedroom of a remote house he was renting in New Jersey.

The tracks for the album — which Springsteen eventually named Nebraska — channeled the childhood of growing up with his volatile father, Doug (Stephen Graham). Directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart), Deliver Me from Nowhere also features flashback scenes filmed in black and white of the young Bruce (Anthony Pellicano Jr.) growing up with his father and mother, Adele (Gaby Hoffman).

Released by Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios, the biopic also stars Odessa Young as Faye (Springsteen’s girlfriend from the early 1980s) and Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau.

Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace in “Regretting You.” Paramount Pictures

‘Regretting You’ Tops Sluggish Weekend At Box Office

Paramount Pictures’ Regretting You— the latest film adaptation of a novel from best-selling author Colleen Hoover (It Ends with Us) — took the top spot at the Halloween weekend box office with an estimated $8.1 million from 3,424 theaters, Deadline reported. The film has earned $27.5 million domestically to date.

Finishing in a close second is Universal Pictures’ horror sequel Black Phone 2 with an estimated $8 million from 3,305 North American theaters to boost its domestic tally to $61.4 million.

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Crunchyroll projected that its anime feature Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will earn $6 million through Sunday for a third-place finish at the domestic box office, which will up its domestic tally to $30.7 million.

Deadline projects that the second weekend engagement of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters will earn $5.3 million over the weekend to bring its domestic tally to $24.3 million for a fourth-place finish.

In addition, the trade publication projects that the Emma Stone alien invasion satire will earn $4.8 million from 2,043 theaters in its first weekend of wide release.

Combined with the film’s limited opening last weekend, Bugonia — directed by Stone’s frequent collaborator Yorgos Lanthimos— has earned $5.8 million to date.

Coming in at No. 6 ahead of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is the 40th anniversary re-release of the Michael J. Fox sci-fi adventure classic Back to the Future, which Deadline projects will earn $4.7 million from 2,290 North American theaters.

The final numbers for this weekend’s box office will be released on Monday.

