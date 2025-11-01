BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Bitcoin ends October down 3.7% as ETF outflows hit $679M and volatility indicators signal a major price move ahead.   Bitcoin ended October with a monthly decline of 3.7%, its worst “Uptober” performance since 2018.  The price struggled under sustained selling pressure from both US-based exchanges and spot Bitcoin ETFs, as data pointed to weakened […] The post BTC News Today: Bitcoin Hits $100K Capitulation as Price Volatility Spikes Hard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Bitcoin ends October down 3.7% as ETF outflows hit $679M and volatility indicators signal a major price move ahead.   Bitcoin ended October with a monthly decline of 3.7%, its worst “Uptober” performance since 2018.  The price struggled under sustained selling pressure from both US-based exchanges and spot Bitcoin ETFs, as data pointed to weakened […] The post BTC News Today: Bitcoin Hits $100K Capitulation as Price Volatility Spikes Hard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

BTC News Today: Bitcoin Hits $100K Capitulation as Price Volatility Spikes Hard

Oleh: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/01 22:05
Bitcoin
BTC$105,016.35+1.54%
Major
MAJOR$0.10306+2.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.06238-0.12%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00139-6.08%

Bitcoin ends October down 3.7% as ETF outflows hit $679M and volatility indicators signal a major price move ahead.

Bitcoin ended October with a monthly decline of 3.7%, its worst “Uptober” performance since 2018. 

The price struggled under sustained selling pressure from both US-based exchanges and spot Bitcoin ETFs, as data pointed to weakened institutional demand. Despite a supportive interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, Bitcoin failed to rally, leaving traders and analysts cautious about short-term movements.

Institutional Outflows Trigger Price Weakness

Data from Farside Investors showed that US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of $488 million on Thursday and $191 million on Friday. This marked a trend of capital leaving traditional financial products linked to Bitcoin. Glassnode, an on-chain analytics firm, stated this showed a “rising sell pressure from TradFi investors.”

Institutional demand had been seen as a key driver for Bitcoin’s earlier rally, especially following the launch of ETFs. However, this trend appears to have reversed. The recent outflows raise questions about the level of long-term confidence among large-scale investors.

These withdrawals have come during a broader pullback in BTC’s price. The cryptocurrency briefly recovered from Friday’s session but remains below key resistance levels. Analysts believe these levels need to be broken to resume upward momentum.

Volatility Expected as Traders Monitor Price Range

Bitcoin’s price is now trading in a defined range, with traders watching for a breakout above $116,000 or below $107,000. Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted, “A true move can only come once BTC decisively crosses the upper or lower boundary.” This range has created a waiting period in the market.

The narrowing of Bollinger Bands, a technical volatility indicator, suggests that a large move could be nearing. Analyst Matthew Hyland said on X, “Monthly Bollinger Bands have reached the most extreme levels in Bitcoin’s entire history.” These levels typically precede sharp price movements.

John Bollinger, the indicator’s creator, recently noted that it might soon be “time to pay attention.” The market appears to be in a holding pattern, but volatility indicators signal a potential breakout or breakdown could happen soon.

Sentiment Remains Cautious Despite Rate Cut

The US Federal Reserve delivered an expected interest rate cut, which many had hoped would boost crypto markets. However, this move failed to trigger a rally in Bitcoin. Glassnode said the market “shrugged off a macro tailwind” and turned cautious instead.

Investor sentiment remains uncertain. Ted Pillows, a crypto entrepreneur, described the current Bitcoin market as “time-based capitulation.” He warned that a weekly close below $100,000 would confirm a downtrend.

As November begins, historical data shows the month is often strong for Bitcoin, with an average gain of over 42% since 2013. But current price action suggests that traders are hesitant and watching closely for signs of direction before making moves.

The post BTC News Today: Bitcoin Hits $100K Capitulation as Price Volatility Spikes Hard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.035+16.31%
Suilend
SEND$0.2753+19.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.005045+4.62%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08158+15.71%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006056-1.72%
Propy
PRO$0.4982-6.30%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01499+0.46%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:09

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,016.35
$105,016.35$105,016.35

-0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,521.03
$3,521.03$3,521.03

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5193
$2.5193$2.5193

-0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.57
$165.57$165.57

-0.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17812
$0.17812$0.17812

-0.61%