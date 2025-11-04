Btrust Names Abubakar Nur Khalil As New CEO

Bitcoin development nonprofit Btrust has named Nigerian Bitcoin Core contributor Abubakar Nur Khalil as its new chief executive officer, the organization announced today.

Khalil had previously served as interim CEO while sitting on the board as a non-voting member. Khalil will step down from his board position and report directly to the organization’s directors in the full-time role.

His three-year term is renewable once.

Founded to support open-source Bitcoin development in the Global South, Btrust has expanded its footprint across Africa, Latin America, and India over the past year. The non-profit received initial funding from Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey.

During his interim leadership, the group increased partnerships with organizations including Bitshala, Vinteum and 2140, and reported record grant distribution.

Since mid-2024, Btrust says it has issued more than $1.7 million in funding, with over half going directly to developers.

Khalil co-founded Btrust Builders, an initiative focused on growing the open-source developer pipeline in emerging markets. He is recognized as a prominent advocate for Bitcoin development in Africa.

“I’m honored to have led Btrust as interim CEO over the past year,” Khalil said in a statement, adding that he aims to strengthen the organization’s systems and scale its impact in 2026 and beyond. “Ensuring that Bitcoin continues to be a money that works for everyone worldwide.”

Board member Obi Nwosu said Khalil is well-positioned to guide Btrust through its next phase as it builds out long-term programs and developer support infrastructure.

The organization said continuity will be a major focus as it transitions from early-stage growth to broader execution.

Btrust’s board launched the CEO search in July, citing the need for dedicated leadership as its programming expands globally. The organization said the appointment marks “a meaningful next chapter” in its mission to strengthen decentralized Bitcoin development.

Abubakar Nur Khalil will also be speaking at Bitcoin MENA, happening December 8–9, 2025, at the ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi.