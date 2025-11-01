BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR BYD shares fell over 4% to HK$97.50, their lowest level since early February Third quarter profit declined 32.6% year-over-year to 7.8 billion yuan ($1.10 billion) October 2025 vehicle sales dropped 12% from the prior year to 441,706 vehicles Company cut its 2025 sales target by 16% to 4.6 million vehicles Revenue fell 3.1% in [...] The post BYD Stock: Third Quarter Profit Drops 33% as Price War Weighs on Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR BYD shares fell over 4% to HK$97.50, their lowest level since early February Third quarter profit declined 32.6% year-over-year to 7.8 billion yuan ($1.10 billion) October 2025 vehicle sales dropped 12% from the prior year to 441,706 vehicles Company cut its 2025 sales target by 16% to 4.6 million vehicles Revenue fell 3.1% in [...] The post BYD Stock: Third Quarter Profit Drops 33% as Price War Weighs on Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.

BYD Stock: Third Quarter Profit Drops 33% as Price War Weighs on Earnings

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/01 21:17
4
4$0.0632+2.58%

TLDR

  • BYD shares fell over 4% to HK$97.50, their lowest level since early February
  • Third quarter profit declined 32.6% year-over-year to 7.8 billion yuan ($1.10 billion)
  • October 2025 vehicle sales dropped 12% from the prior year to 441,706 vehicles
  • Company cut its 2025 sales target by 16% to 4.6 million vehicles
  • Revenue fell 3.1% in Q3 to 195 billion yuan, the first decline in over five years

BYD posted its worst quarterly profit decline in more than four years. The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported a 32.6% year-over-year drop in third quarter earnings to 7.8 billion yuan.

Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 4% on Friday to HK$97.50. This marked their weakest level since early February.

BYD COMPANY (1211.HK)BYD COMPANY (1211.HK)

Revenue for the quarter declined 3.1% to 195 billion yuan. This represents the first revenue decline in over five years for the company.

The earnings miss comes as BYD faces intense competition in China’s crowded EV market. The company is locked in a price war with domestic rivals including Geely Automobile Holdings and Zhejiang Leapmotor.

BYD’s budget car segments have taken the biggest hit. These lower-priced vehicles carry slimmer profit margins and face the most direct competition.

The price war has steadily eroded the company’s profitability. Multiple Chinese EV makers are slashing prices to capture market share in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

October Sales Continue Downward Trend

The company’s struggles extended into October 2025. BYD sold 441,706 vehicles during the month, down 12% from October 2024’s 502,675 units.

The sales figure was shared on Weibo by a BYD executive responsible for marketing and public relations. The decline reflects ongoing pressure from competitors in the domestic market.

BYD has responded by cutting its 2025 sales target. The company reduced its full-year goal by 16% to 4.6 million vehicles.

Despite the domestic challenges, BYD maintains ambitious export targets. The automaker has been gaining ground in Europe and outsold Tesla in several months this year.

Regulatory Headwinds Add to Challenges

China’s regulatory environment poses additional hurdles for BYD. The country’s latest five-year plan eliminated a key subsidy program for electric vehicles.

The subsidy removal could cool demand in the Chinese EV market over the coming years. This adds another layer of difficulty for manufacturers already battling thin margins.

Other Chinese EV stocks also declined on Friday. Li Auto fell between 0.3% and 1.6%, while NIO and Xpeng saw similar drops.

Leapmotor shares shed 0.8% on the day. The broader selloff reflects investor concerns about the entire Chinese EV sector.

BYD faces competition not just from traditional rivals but from newer entrants. The Chinese market has become increasingly saturated with EV manufacturers.

The company’s budget segments are particularly vulnerable. Competitors can easily undercut prices in this category where brand loyalty is less established.

BYD reported third quarter earnings on Thursday and October sales data on Saturday. The company sold 502,675 vehicles in October 2024 compared to 441,706 in October 2025.

The post BYD Stock: Third Quarter Profit Drops 33% as Price War Weighs on Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,205.39
$105,205.39$105,205.39

+1.39%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,532.58
$3,532.58$3,532.58

+0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5238
$2.5238$2.5238

+8.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.03
$166.03$166.03

+2.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17933
$0.17933$0.17933

+0.70%