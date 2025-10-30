BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
CalPERS plans to vote against Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay deal, calling it too large and risky for shareholders.CalPERS plans to vote against Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay deal, calling it too large and risky for shareholders.

California public pension fund votes against Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay deal

Oleh: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/30 19:51
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03415+10.87%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000006626+1.73%

California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest public pension fund in the United States, announced Thursday that it will vote against Elon Musk’s proposed $1 trillion, 10-year compensation package at Tesla Inc.

The fund currently holds approximately 5 million shares in Tesla, with an investment worth more than $2 billion in total.

CalPERS’ statement on the compensation package centered on the total size of the plan and Musk’s power consolidation from the deal. According to the pension fund, the pay deal, “more than pay packages for CEOs in comparable companies by many orders of magnitude,” poses governance risks for regular shareholders.

Tesla’s proposed plan ties Musk’s pay to aggressive performance targets for market capitalization, earnings, and innovation. Following that arrangement, Musk could own more than a quarter of the company, thereby gaining a significant voice on the board.

Musk could earn 12% of Tesla’s stock if the proposal is approved

The shareholder vote is scheduled for November 6, 2025, in Austin, Texas. CalPERS’ opposition is expected to influence other institutional investors, who may weigh in on the package’s governance implications.

In the weeks leading up to Tesla’s annual meeting in Austin, founder Elon Musk has been working hard to win support for the pay deal. He spent much of Tesla’s earnings call this month defending the pay package and criticizing the firms advising investors to reject it.

Under the proposed $1 trillion pay package, Musk would need to meet a series of performance targets over 10 years to receive the total amount — potentially giving him control of at least a quarter of Tesla. The plan would award Musk up to 12% of Tesla’s stock, valued at about $1.03 trillion, provided the automaker grows its market capitalization to $8.6 trillion over the next ten years.

It would also secure Musk’s influence over Tesla and its robotics plans, which he has been publicly demanding since early last year. The firm’s chairwoman, Robyn Denholm, had earlier defended the plan, arguing that it was meant to keep Musk driven and committed to Tesla’s goals.

She noted, “If he performs, if he hits the super ambitious milestones that are in the plan, then he gets equity, it’s 1% for each half a trillion dollars of market cap, plus operational milestones he has to hit in order to do that.” 

However, critics have argued that Musk doesn’t need extra incentives since he already owns the largest stake in Tesla, and that the deal could heighten dilution and governance risks.

Musk’s previous pay arrangements have not escaped controversy either. CalPERS CEO Marcie Frost said last year that the fund voted against his $56 billion proposal.

CalPERS had likewise rejected a 2018 compensation plan valued at over $50 billion. A Delaware judge ultimately voided that package, though Tesla is fighting the decision.

Some investors had considered replacing Musk

Earlier this year, Musk’s open confrontation with President Donald Trump had unsettled some Tesla investors and analysts, who feared it could distract him from the company and even triggered discussion on a possible leadership change.

In July, Musk declared his intention to found a third political party, the “America Party,” in response to his fallout with Trump over tax and spending legislation. However, Tesla’s board has advised investors to vote down a measure seeking a policy of political neutrality, which aimed to increase oversight of Musk’s political involvement.

Douglas Chia, president of Soundboard Governance, said it was clear Musk held considerable influence at Tesla, and he believed the board and investors would once again give him what he wanted.

For now, Tesla’s board has not yet indicated whether it will revise the plan in response to investor concerns. Analysts say the outcome of the vote could set a precedent for future executive compensation packages in tech and growth companies.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.035+16.31%
Suilend
SEND$0.2753+19.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.005045+4.62%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08158+15.71%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006056-1.72%
Propy
PRO$0.4982-6.30%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01499+0.46%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:09

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,016.40
$105,016.40$105,016.40

-0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,521.63
$3,521.63$3,521.63

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5197
$2.5197$2.5197

-0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.62
$165.62$165.62

-0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17816
$0.17816$0.17816

-0.59%