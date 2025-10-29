Cam Skattebo, Saquon Barkley And More

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 26: New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo #44 is carted off the field during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

From a fantasy football standpoint, Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season was relatively light on the injury front. Fantasy managers may find themselves scrambling for help at running back in Week 9, though.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on bye, managers who’ve been relying on Saquon Barkley (more on him later), Quinshon Judkins (him too), Breece Hall and Rachaad White/Bucky Irving need at least a one-week fill-in. There should be a few good options available in most leagues due to a pair of notable injuries that happened in Week 8.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are both set to make quarterback changes this week, which will have trickle-down effects for their skill-position players. The Jets could also make a quarterback switch once they return from their bye in Week 10.

For now, let’s look at the major injuries from the Week 8 slate and what they mean for fantasy managers heading into Week 9.

Notable Injuries

1. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants RB (ankle)

Cam Skattebo was quickly cementing himself as a rookie sensation for the Giants, but his season is now over after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. He stayed in the Philadelphia area Sunday night to undergo surgery, “which was considered an emergency medical situation because it involved an open dislocation,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., who began the year as the Giants’ starting running back, figures to take back over in that role. He’s averaging only 3.5 yards per carry this year, but he did have more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns last season as a rookie.

Veteran tailback Devin Singletary now projects to be the Giants’ main backup. He has only 28 carries for 84 yards this season, but he had at least 150 carries for 600-plus yards in each of his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

2. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs RB (knee)

Isiah Pacheco racked up a season-high 58 rushing yards in the Chiefs’ blowout win over the Washington Commanders on Monday, but it came at a cost. As the Chiefs were icing the game late in the fourth quarter, Pacheco took a shot to his knee and immediately grimaced.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Pacheco suffered an MCL sprain on the play and is considered week-to-week. The Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 before going on bye in Week 10, so fantasy managers should brace themselves to be without Pacheco for at least the next two weeks.

Kareem Hunt, who’s already been handling most of the goal-line work for Kansas City, may now be primed for a bigger workload. Rookie tailback Brashard Smith, who’s been coming on as a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield in recent weeks, figures to be Hunt’s primary backup until Pacheco returns.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB (groin)

Saquon Barkley had by far his best game of the season against his former team, but his day got cut short at the end of the third quarter. After breaking off a 28-yard run to put him at 150 rushing yards on the day, he hobbled over to the sideline, favoring his groin.

Luckily, it appears as though the Eagles might have dodged a bullet with his injury.

“Had the game been a little closer, it is likely that Saquon would have returned,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Monday. “That is an indication that it is not a major injury, and really not something to worry about for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

The Eagles are on bye this week before their Monday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. It seems as though Barkley should be back for that game, but fantasy managers with space on their benches might want to pick up Tank Bigsby, who exploded with nine carries for 104 yards against the Giants in Barkley’s absence.

4. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns RB (shoulder)

One week after trouncing the Miami Dolphins with 25 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns, Quinshon Judkins’ encore got cut short by a shoulder injury. He left midway through the third quarter in the Browns’ blowout loss to the New England Patriots with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and never returned.

According to Rapoport, the Browns are considering Judkins day-to-day. They’re on bye this week, so we likely won’t get a sense of whether he’ll be available in Week 10 until the middle of next week. However, his injury could impact Cleveland’s plans ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline in the meantime.

If the Browns trade Jerome Ford to a team in need of another running back, that likely suggests Judkins should be fine for Week 10. But between the possibility of Judkins missing time and a Ford trade, fellow rookie running back Dylan Sampson could be worth a stash for anyone with a deep bench who doesn’t need immediate help this week.

5. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings QB (shoulder)

Carson Wentz has been starting in place of injured Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) since Week 3, but his season is now over. He’s set to undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder, as he had been playing through “a dislocated shoulder that included a torn labrum and fractured socket,” according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

McCarthy is expected to return to the lineup in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings’ only other option at quarterback for the moment is undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, so they might be in the hunt for a more established backup between now and the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

The return of McCarthy may spell trouble for Minnesota’s pass-catchers, as he was a low-volume passer in the two games he played earlier this season. The Vikings could try to lean on their ground game with Aaron Jones Jr. and Jordan Mason to protect their second-year signal-caller as much as possible. That’s potentially bad news for managers with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson on their rosters.

Quick Hits

1. Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos CB (pectoral)

Surtain suffered a left pectoral strain in Sunday’s blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys that’s expected to sideline him for multiple games. He’s one of the NFL’s top lockdown cornerbacks, so his absence bodes well for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ahead of his team’s Week 9 game against Denver.

2. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears WR (concussion)

Burden was placed in concussion protocol after he left the Bears’ 30-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens early. If he isn’t cleared by Sunday, wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore could see an even larger share of the Bears’ passing targets against the Cincinnati Bengals.

3. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals QB (shoulder)

Flacco briefly went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ 39-38 loss to the New York Jets with a shoulder injury, although he did return to the field for the final drive. The Bengals have labeled him day-to-day. If he can’t go Sunday, the Bengals will have to turn back to Jake Browning, who scuffled through three ineffective starts before Flacco arrived in Cincinnati.

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints RB (leg)

Kamara seemed to get injured on the Saints’ final offensive series in the first half of their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although he did return in the second half. With Kendre Miller done for the year due to a torn ACL, fantasy managers should pick up Devin Neal in case Kamara misses time or the Saints dial back his workload.

Possible Returns

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB (hamstring)

After a fakeout last week, it’s all systems go for Jackson this week. He’s set to return against the Miami Dolphins after missing the past three games with a hamstring strain. He’ll immediately be a top-three QB again, while Derrick Henry could be poised for a monster second half of the season with Jackson back in the fold.

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams WR (ankle)

Nacua missed the Rams’ Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle sprain, but head coach Sean McVay expects him to return this week “unless there’s setbacks.” He has yet to practice since suffering the injury, so fantasy managers should keep a close eye on practice reports for the next few days just in case.

3. Nico Collins, Houston Texans WR (concussion)

Collins missed the Texans’ Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers with a concussion, but he’s moving in the right direction this week. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Collins “is doing well” and is “trending” toward returning this week against the Broncos. Not having to battle with Surtain would be a nice welcome-back present.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders QB (hamstring)

Daniels missed the Commanders’ Week 8 loss to the Chiefs with a hamstring strain, but head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Tuesday that he’s expected to practice Wednesday. There’s no guarantee that Daniels will make his return against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but he’s at least trending in the right direction.

5. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers QB (toe)

Purdy hasn’t played since Week 2 because of turf toe, but he may be nearing his return. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s still “too early to say” whether he’ll start Sunday against the New York Giants, but he didn’t “think it’s a long shot.” Keep an eye on the Niners’ practice reports this week, as wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is also set to be evaluated Wednesday.

6. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons WR (hip) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee)

Both London and Penix missed the Falcons’ Week 8 blowout loss to the Dolphins, but they’re both considered day-to-day. They were late-week rule-outs last week, so it’s possible that both will be back in action this week against the New England Patriots.

7. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers QB (ankle)

Head coach Dave Canales expressed optimism Monday that Young would practice Wednesday. After watching Andy Dalton get sacked seven times while throwing for only 175 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Panthers can’t get Young back quickly enough.