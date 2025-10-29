Can Pi Network’s ISO 20022 Move Catch Up to XRP and Stellar?

BursaDEX+
What is ISO 20022, and why does it matter?

ISO 20022 is a global standard that defines how financial institutions exchange information for transactions such as payments, securities and remittances. It replaces older, fragmented messaging systems with a unified, structured format that enables banks, fintech companies and payment networks across the world to communicate in the same digital language.

Adopting ISO 20022 enhances cross-border compatibility by enabling secure and efficient sharing of richer, structured transaction data (such as payment purpose and sender and receiver information). This improves transparency, reduces the number of errors and accelerates the processing of international transfers.

The global shift to ISO 20022 marks a major milestone in modernizing finance. Many central banks and payment systems, including the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and the US Federal Reserve’s Fedwire, which completed its migration in July 2025, are adopting the standard, targeting full implementation by Nov. 22, 2025.

After that date, most international financial institutions connected to SWIFT’s cross-border network are expected to use ISO 20022 as the common foundation for seamless, data-rich global payments.

What is Pi Network’s ISO 20022 strategy?

Pi Network’s plan to adopt the ISO 20022 standard is divided into three key stages: preparation before November 2025, activation on Nov. 22, 2025, and post-launch adoption.

The upgrade builds on Pi Network’s large user base, reflected in more than 50 million app downloads. Pi plans to introduce enhanced tools for cross-border payments, secure digital wallets and a decentralized exchange (DEX) to support real-world transactions.

By adopting ISO 20022, Pi Network will gain easier integration with banking systems, enabling faster, cheaper and more transparent digital transfers. This move could help Pi evolve from a community-driven project into a recognized participant in global payments, bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and regulated finance.

Did you know? Unlike Bitcoin, Pi Network doesn’t consume large amounts of electricity or require specialized hardware. Users “mine” coins simply by tapping a button, making it one of the largest social crypto experiments in history.

How Pi Network compares with XRP Ledger and Stellar Network

Ripple’s XRP Ledger and the Stellar Network are well-established blockchain systems for cross-border payments and financial integration. The XRP Ledger enables fast, institutional-grade remittance solutions with near-instant settlement for banks and payment providers, whereas Stellar focuses on financial inclusion, offering low-cost transfers and greater banking access to underserved communities.

Both networks are compatible with the ISO 20022 standard. The XRP Ledger supports compliant messaging formats through Ripple’s enterprise solutions, while the Stellar Network’s design aligns with standardized financial communication, making it interoperable with ISO-based systems.

Pi Network differentiates itself through its strategic alignment with the ISO 20022 transition and its focus on emerging markets. Its strengths include accessibility and broad community reach, but it currently lacks the institutional partnerships, liquidity and proven track record of the XRP Ledger and the Stellar Network.

The critical challenge for Pi Network is whether it can move beyond replication to build the trust, adoption and robust ecosystem needed to compete with the XRP Ledger and the Stellar Network in global payments.

Here is a comparison of Pi Network with the XRP Ledger and the Stellar Network:

Opportunities and challenges for Pi Network

Pi Network is at a pivotal moment as it prepares for its ISO 20022 upgrade, presenting both major opportunities and potential risks. Its mobile-first approach and base of more than 50 million app downloads position it to promote financial inclusion across regions such as Africa, Asia and Latin America, where access to banking remains limited in many areas.

The global shift to ISO 20022 by November 2025 gives Pi Network a timely opportunity to integrate with international systems and expand into cross-border payments and digital remittances.

However, Pi Network faces several challenges. It must build institutional trust, meet regulatory and compliance requirements and ensure sufficient liquidity within its token economy. The success of its mainnet launch, DEX performance and merchant adoption will be crucial in establishing long-term credibility.

Potential applications include remittances, merchant payments and future partnerships with governments or fintech firms. While ISO 20022 alignment opens new possibilities, Pi Network’s global success will depend on achieving sustained, real-world adoption beyond the upgrade itself.

Did you know? XRP (XRP) transactions on the XRP Ledger typically settle in three to five seconds, compared with many traditional bank transfers, which may take hours or even days for cross-border payments, marking a significant improvement in global payment efficiency.

Benchmarks and three scenarios for Pi Network’s global payments future

Pi Network’s path to global relevance will depend on its ability to turn technical ambition into measurable adoption. To do so, it must meet the same credibility benchmarks that define Ripple’s XRP Ledger and the Stellar Network.

To reach a status comparable to the XRP Ledger and the Stellar Network, Pi Network must meet key benchmarks that demonstrate real-world credibility. These include building partnerships with banks and financial institutions, achieving meaningful cross-border transaction volumes and securing visible adoption by merchants or government entities.

Robust token liquidity, active participation in its DEX and a thriving app ecosystem will also serve as critical indicators of genuine adoption. Currently, key metrics to monitor include announcements of bank or fintech integrations, progress on mainnet activation and open-market trading and adoption in emerging-market remittance corridors. These developments will reveal whether Pi can evolve from potential to proven performance.

Three possible scenarios may unfold:

  • Best case: The Pi Network becomes a third major ISO 20022-aligned payment network alongside the XRP Ledger and the Stellar Network.

  • Moderate case: The Pi Network establishes a significant niche in developing-economy remittances but does not reach the institutional scale of the XRP Ledger or the Stellar Network.

  • Worst case: Technical, regulatory or ecosystem-adoption challenges prevent the Pi Network from achieving meaningful cross-border scale.

Did you know? Stellar was founded by Jed McCaleb, Ripple’s co-founder, with a mission to promote financial inclusion. It has been used by the UN to deliver aid payments to Ukraine, serving as a real-world example of crypto’s humanitarian potential.

ISO 20022 upgrade of Pi Network: A new era or an overhyped dream?

Pi Network’s upcoming ISO 20022 upgrade provides a solid foundation for global integration, but achieving real success will require more than simply meeting technical standards. To compete with XRP Ledger and the Stellar Network, Pi Network must prove its practicality, reliability and capacity to form institutional partnerships that validate its value in real-world finance.

With the Nov. 22, 2025, activation approaching, Pi Network’s goal of enabling inclusive digital payments could drive greater financial participation in emerging markets. However, turning this vision into reality will require clear governance, regulatory compliance and a seamless user experience across crypto wallets, DEXs and merchant tools.

Pi Network’s success will be measured by post-launch indicators such as transaction volumes, liquidity growth and recognition from governments or banks. The outcome will determine whether it marks the beginning of a new era in digital finance or falls short as an overhyped cryptocurrency vision.

