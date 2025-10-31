Canary Capital updates its XRP ETF application, eyeing November 13 launch

Canary Capital has removed the “delaying amendment” in its XRP ETF filing, signalling a possible Nov. 13 launch.

SEC and Nasdaq reviews could still affect the ETF’s final timeline.

XRP-linked ETFs are already seeing strong inflows.

Canary Capital has amended its S-1 filing for a proposed spot Ripple (XRP) exchange-traded fund, removing a procedural clause that could clear the way for a November 13 launch.

The tweak is technical but meaningful: by eliminating the “delaying amendment,” the fund could become automatically effective under the 20-day statutory waiting period unless the SEC intervenes.

The update positions the XRP ETF to go live after 20 days

Canary’s latest submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) removes language that usually allows the agency to control the effective date of a registration.

In practical terms, the fund is now positioned to become effective automatically after twenty days under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 — a path several recent altcoin ETFs have followed.

Journalist Eleanor Terrett flagged the amendment in a social media post, noting that the change now sets up a possible November 13 launch.

The fund, however, still needs Nasdaq to clear a Form 8-A listing.

If Nasdaq greenlights the 8-A and the SEC staff does not raise new comments, the statutory clock would make November 13 a realistic target.

SEC could still request more amendments

Despite the procedural move, the timeline is not guaranteed.

The SEC could still issue comments that require Canary to amend its filing again, which would push the effective date back.

The broader reopening of government operations adds a further variable: staff availability and review priorities could either accelerate or delay finalisation.

SEC Commissioner Paul S. Atkins recently expressed support for issuers using the auto-effective route during periods when agency operations slow.

He praised the legal mechanism behind the 20-day waiting period, noting it as a long-standing option for issuers.

While Atkins did not comment directly on Canary’s filing, his remarks suggest a regulatory environment that — at least in principle — can accommodate automatic effectiveness when filings are in order.

XRP ETF market is already active

Even before this XRP ETF wins full approval, the market for XRP-linked ETF products has been busy.

Several funds already trade, including leveraged and volatility products from providers such as Teucrium, Volatility Shares, Rex-Osprey, ProShares, and Purpose.

These offerings have drawn meaningful inflows, highlighting investor appetite for XRP exposure through ETF wrappers.

Teucrium’s leveraged XRP product in particular has accumulated substantial assets, while Rex-Osprey’s recently launched fund crossed the low hundreds of millions in assets under management.

A wider slate of issuers, including some of the industry’s larger names, has pending applications, suggesting further competition if Canary’s product does reach market first.

