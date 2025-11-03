Cardano Eyes Potential Breakout to $0.93 Support at $0.60

Key Insights:

ADA price struggles at $0.59, with $0.60 as key support for potential recovery.

A breakout above $0.70 could drive Cardano toward $0.93 and possibly $1.

Institutional interest and ETF filings could spark Cardano’s price recovery and shift its momentum.

Cardano Eyes Potential Breakout to $0.93 with Strong Support at $0.60

Cardano ($ADA) has been showing signs of a potential breakout as its price consolidates near key support levels. Currently priced around $0.60, Cardano’s movement is being watched closely by traders, as it prepares to break a descending trendline. If the breakout occurs, ADA could target a price of $0.93.

Cardano’s Current Market Situation

At the time of writing, Cardano’s price was hovering near $0.59, showing a 5% decline in the last 24 hours. While the recent sell-off by large holders has put pressure on the token, it also leaves room for a potential rebound.

The price is currently below the 200-week moving average, a bearish indicator that traders are monitoring closely. Whales have been selling off large portions of their ADA holdings, which could contribute to further downward pressure on the price.

Market Situation | Source: X

Despite these concerns, the market remains cautious, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signaling that the asset is oversold, nearing 35. This could mean that ADA may be due for a rebound if it can stabilize and maintain above the $0.60 level.

Breakout Potential Toward $0.93 Oversold Conditions

However, the $0.60 level has become a crucial support area for Cardano investors, who are hoping for a strong rebound. Technical analysis indicates that Cardano must break above $0.70 and maintain a stable position at $0.80 to confirm the breakout.

A breakout above the $0.70 level could signal renewed buying interest, increasing the likelihood of ADA reaching $0.93. And if the bulls step in, $0.93 ADA could build strong momentum and push toward $1.

Breakout Potential | Source: X

Positive news surrounding potential institutional interest in Cardano, especially following ETF filings, could provide the necessary catalyst for a recovery. Cardano’s price continues to be influenced by broader market trends and the behavior of large investors.