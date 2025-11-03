BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Cardano Eyes Potential Breakout to $0.93 Support at $0.60 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ADA price struggles at $0.59, with $0.60 as key support for potential recovery. A breakout above $0.70 could drive Cardano toward $0.93 and possibly $1. Institutional interest and ETF filings could spark Cardano’s price recovery and shift its momentum. Cardano Eyes Potential Breakout to $0.93 with Strong Support at $0.60 Cardano ($ADA) has been showing signs of a potential breakout as its price consolidates near key support levels. Currently priced around $0.60, Cardano’s movement is being watched closely by traders, as it prepares to break a descending trendline. If the breakout occurs, ADA could target a price of $0.93. Cardano’s Current Market Situation At the time of writing, Cardano’s price was hovering near $0.59, showing a 5% decline in the last 24 hours. While the recent sell-off by large holders has put pressure on the token, it also leaves room for a potential rebound.  The price is currently below the 200-week moving average, a bearish indicator that traders are monitoring closely. Whales have been selling off large portions of their ADA holdings, which could contribute to further downward pressure on the price. Market Situation | Source: X Despite these concerns, the market remains cautious, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signaling that the asset is oversold, nearing 35. This could mean that ADA may be due for a rebound if it can stabilize and maintain above the $0.60 level. Breakout Potential Toward $0.93 Oversold Conditions However, the $0.60 level has become a crucial support area for Cardano investors, who are hoping for a strong rebound. Technical analysis indicates that Cardano must break above $0.70 and maintain a stable position at $0.80 to confirm the breakout. A breakout above the $0.70 level could signal renewed buying interest, increasing the likelihood of ADA reaching $0.93. And if the bulls step… The post Cardano Eyes Potential Breakout to $0.93 Support at $0.60 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ADA price struggles at $0.59, with $0.60 as key support for potential recovery. A breakout above $0.70 could drive Cardano toward $0.93 and possibly $1. Institutional interest and ETF filings could spark Cardano’s price recovery and shift its momentum. Cardano Eyes Potential Breakout to $0.93 with Strong Support at $0.60 Cardano ($ADA) has been showing signs of a potential breakout as its price consolidates near key support levels. Currently priced around $0.60, Cardano’s movement is being watched closely by traders, as it prepares to break a descending trendline. If the breakout occurs, ADA could target a price of $0.93. Cardano’s Current Market Situation At the time of writing, Cardano’s price was hovering near $0.59, showing a 5% decline in the last 24 hours. While the recent sell-off by large holders has put pressure on the token, it also leaves room for a potential rebound.  The price is currently below the 200-week moving average, a bearish indicator that traders are monitoring closely. Whales have been selling off large portions of their ADA holdings, which could contribute to further downward pressure on the price. Market Situation | Source: X Despite these concerns, the market remains cautious, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signaling that the asset is oversold, nearing 35. This could mean that ADA may be due for a rebound if it can stabilize and maintain above the $0.60 level. Breakout Potential Toward $0.93 Oversold Conditions However, the $0.60 level has become a crucial support area for Cardano investors, who are hoping for a strong rebound. Technical analysis indicates that Cardano must break above $0.70 and maintain a stable position at $0.80 to confirm the breakout. A breakout above the $0.70 level could signal renewed buying interest, increasing the likelihood of ADA reaching $0.93. And if the bulls step…

Cardano Eyes Potential Breakout to $0.93 Support at $0.60

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 04:22
Cardano
ADA$0.5867+1.87%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003689+1.01%
NEAR
NEAR$2.865-3.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007227-2.08%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.87+3.44%

Key Insights:

  • ADA price struggles at $0.59, with $0.60 as key support for potential recovery.
  • A breakout above $0.70 could drive Cardano toward $0.93 and possibly $1.
  • Institutional interest and ETF filings could spark Cardano’s price recovery and shift its momentum.
Cardano Eyes Potential Breakout to $0.93 with Strong Support at $0.60

Cardano ($ADA) has been showing signs of a potential breakout as its price consolidates near key support levels. Currently priced around $0.60, Cardano’s movement is being watched closely by traders, as it prepares to break a descending trendline. If the breakout occurs, ADA could target a price of $0.93.

Cardano’s Current Market Situation

At the time of writing, Cardano’s price was hovering near $0.59, showing a 5% decline in the last 24 hours. While the recent sell-off by large holders has put pressure on the token, it also leaves room for a potential rebound. 

The price is currently below the 200-week moving average, a bearish indicator that traders are monitoring closely. Whales have been selling off large portions of their ADA holdings, which could contribute to further downward pressure on the price.

Market Situation | Source: X

Despite these concerns, the market remains cautious, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signaling that the asset is oversold, nearing 35. This could mean that ADA may be due for a rebound if it can stabilize and maintain above the $0.60 level.

Breakout Potential Toward $0.93 Oversold Conditions

However, the $0.60 level has become a crucial support area for Cardano investors, who are hoping for a strong rebound. Technical analysis indicates that Cardano must break above $0.70 and maintain a stable position at $0.80 to confirm the breakout.

A breakout above the $0.70 level could signal renewed buying interest, increasing the likelihood of ADA reaching $0.93. And if the bulls step in, $0.93 ADA could build strong momentum and push toward $1.

Breakout Potential | Source: X

Positive news surrounding potential institutional interest in Cardano, especially following ETF filings, could provide the necessary catalyst for a recovery. Cardano’s price continues to be influenced by broader market trends and the behavior of large investors.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/cardano-eyes-potential-breakout-to-0-93/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,201.18
$105,201.18$105,201.18

+1.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,533.14
$3,533.14$3,533.14

+0.49%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5230
$2.5230$2.5230

+8.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.09
$166.09$166.09

+2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17944
$0.17944$0.17944

+0.76%