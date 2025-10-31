Cardano Price Prediction: As ADA Loses Key Support Levels, Remittix Emerges As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The Cardano price prediction for this week paints a cautious picture as ADA slips below key support levels. In three days, whales have sold a total of almost 100 million ADA, fueling fresh bearish price action in the altcoin market.

In this slump, Remittix (RTX) is becoming the best crypto to buy now because it offers both stable growth and practical applications. The PayFi project is an Ethereum-based project that has sold more than 681 million tokens at $0.1166 apiece, and the project has a continuing momentum as it heads into the next stage of its development.

Cardano Price Prediction: Whales Drive Volatility As ADA Falls Below $0.70

Source: Carl Moon

The Cardano price has struggled to find stability after large holders offloaded a significant portion of their ADA holdings. On-chain analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales sold 100 million ADA in only three days, which caused a drop to below $0.70. The token currently trades at around $0.60, which is almost 20 percent lower than it was last month, and below other major trend indicators, such as the 20-day and the 200-day SMAs.

Although the short-term traders are looking at a possible bounce at the support zone of $0.58, the technical data indicates low momentum. Cardano price might recover to a range of $0.665-0.75 in case the volume goes up; however, the inability to sustain the present situation can lead to a further decline to below $0.50.

To make matters worse, on-chain statistics of DeFiLlama indicate that the total value locked of ADA has decreased to $280 million in October compared to $360 million. Nonetheless, the next Grayscale ADA ETF decision may become a major trigger to attract new investors in case it is passed by the regulators.

Remittix: The Best Crypto To Buy Now As Market Sentiment Shifts

While the Cardano price struggles, investors are increasingly turning toward Remittix, a project redefining cross-border crypto payments. Positioned within the booming PayFi sector, Remittix allows users to send crypto directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries, bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional banking. Its growing liquidity, transparent tokenomics, and CertiK audit make it one of the top crypto under $1 to watch in Q4.

Here’s why traders see Remittix as the best crypto to buy now:

Over $27.7M raised, showing strong demand from early investors



Wallet beta live, supporting instant crypto-to-bank transactions



CertiK verified, ensuring reliability and full transparency



Business API integration, expanding payment rails for global merchants



15% USDT referral rewards, encouraging long-term ecosystem growth

From ADA’s Struggles To Remittix’s Strength

The Cardano price prediction points to near-term caution, but the broader crypto market continues to reward projects with tangible use cases. As traders reposition portfolios, Remittix is benefiting from growing adoption and clear progress toward real-world payment integration. With solid fundamentals, expanding infrastructure, and an active community, RTX is emerging as the top crypto project of 2025 for those seeking sustainable utility over speculative hype.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway