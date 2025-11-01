BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Cardano price teeters as Hoskinson rebuts mounting criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano price remained under pressure on Saturday, Nov. 1, and observers wonder whether it could be at risk of further downside. Summary Cardano price has formed a death cross pattern on the daily chart. Charles Hoskinson offered a long rebuttal to Cardano’s criticism. He addressed issues like its stablecoin adoption and DeFi growth. Cardano (ADA) token dropped to $0.6100, down by 40% from its highest point in August and 53% from the December high. This means that $10,000 invested in December would be worth about $4,640. According to one X user who goes by “BobbyJuice,” Cardano is “on life support” and faces six key issues currently holding it back: the absence of native stablecoins, low liquidity and total value locked, network congestion, minimal on-chain adoption, negligible marketing reach, and lack of interoperability and bridges. So let me summarize this post better for the newcomers, i want you all to know that I just like you all want Cardano to succeed. But there are certain things missing. Below here I will describe in detail what the 7 key flaws holding back $ADA adoption: 1. Absence of Native… https://t.co/1WYSVhaWsz — BobbyJuice (@Bobbyjuiceee) October 31, 2025 Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded, defending the decentralized blockchain platform and its token. For example, he refuted claims that a Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the network would boost the price of Cardano and its DeFi ecosystem.  He also noted that the TVL does not include all the useful data. For example, he said that the metric did not have the billions of dollars worth of ADA involved in staking.  On the 19,000 daily active users, Hoskinson noted that the metric did not include the millions of people staking the network. Additionally, Hoskinson believes that Midnight, its sidechain, will solve most of the chain’s other… The post Cardano price teeters as Hoskinson rebuts mounting criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano price remained under pressure on Saturday, Nov. 1, and observers wonder whether it could be at risk of further downside. Summary Cardano price has formed a death cross pattern on the daily chart. Charles Hoskinson offered a long rebuttal to Cardano’s criticism. He addressed issues like its stablecoin adoption and DeFi growth. Cardano (ADA) token dropped to $0.6100, down by 40% from its highest point in August and 53% from the December high. This means that $10,000 invested in December would be worth about $4,640. According to one X user who goes by “BobbyJuice,” Cardano is “on life support” and faces six key issues currently holding it back: the absence of native stablecoins, low liquidity and total value locked, network congestion, minimal on-chain adoption, negligible marketing reach, and lack of interoperability and bridges. So let me summarize this post better for the newcomers, i want you all to know that I just like you all want Cardano to succeed. But there are certain things missing. Below here I will describe in detail what the 7 key flaws holding back $ADA adoption: 1. Absence of Native… https://t.co/1WYSVhaWsz — BobbyJuice (@Bobbyjuiceee) October 31, 2025 Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded, defending the decentralized blockchain platform and its token. For example, he refuted claims that a Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the network would boost the price of Cardano and its DeFi ecosystem.  He also noted that the TVL does not include all the useful data. For example, he said that the metric did not have the billions of dollars worth of ADA involved in staking.  On the 19,000 daily active users, Hoskinson noted that the metric did not include the millions of people staking the network. Additionally, Hoskinson believes that Midnight, its sidechain, will solve most of the chain’s other…

Cardano price teeters as Hoskinson rebuts mounting criticism

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 21:37
CROSS
CROSS$0.12759-0.69%
Wink
LIKE$0.004972+3.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000864+8.40%
Cardano
ADA$0.5865+1.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007227-2.08%

Cardano price remained under pressure on Saturday, Nov. 1, and observers wonder whether it could be at risk of further downside.

Summary

  • Cardano price has formed a death cross pattern on the daily chart.
  • Charles Hoskinson offered a long rebuttal to Cardano’s criticism.
  • He addressed issues like its stablecoin adoption and DeFi growth.

Cardano (ADA) token dropped to $0.6100, down by 40% from its highest point in August and 53% from the December high. This means that $10,000 invested in December would be worth about $4,640.

According to one X user who goes by “BobbyJuice,” Cardano is “on life support” and faces six key issues currently holding it back: the absence of native stablecoins, low liquidity and total value locked, network congestion, minimal on-chain adoption, negligible marketing reach, and lack of interoperability and bridges.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded, defending the decentralized blockchain platform and its token. For example, he refuted claims that a Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the network would boost the price of Cardano and its DeFi ecosystem. 

He also noted that the TVL does not include all the useful data. For example, he said that the metric did not have the billions of dollars worth of ADA involved in staking. 

On the 19,000 daily active users, Hoskinson noted that the metric did not include the millions of people staking the network.

Additionally, Hoskinson believes that Midnight, its sidechain, will solve most of the chain’s other problems. Midnight is its sidechain, which is designed to enable secure, confident contracts and dApps.

Midnight has already secured over 80 partnerships, including top players like Brave, Alchemy, BitGo, and Anastasia Labs. 

Therefore, with Midnight as a Cardano asset, Hoskinson expects that Cardano will benefit by having a higher TVL, users, and stablecoin supply. 

Other X users jumped to Cardano’s defense, too, noting the updates that have hit the ecosystem. Just recently, the blockchain rolled out a security-boosting upgrade called “Ouroboros Phalanx.”

Cardano price technical analysis 

ADA price chart | Source: crypto.news

The daily timeframe chart shows that the ADA price has slumped in the past few weeks. It has dropped from a high of $1.0143 in August to $0.60 today. 

Cardano price has formed a death cross pattern as the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages have crossed each other. It has also formed a bearish pennant pattern and remained below the Ichimoku and Supertrend indicators. 

Therefore, the most likely scenario is where Cardano continues falling, with the next target being at $0.5060, its lowest level in February and April this year. This target price is about 17.5% below the current level. 

Source: https://crypto.news/cardano-price-charles-hoskinson-rebuts-mount-criticism/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,232.41
$105,232.41$105,232.41

+1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,533.18
$3,533.18$3,533.18

+0.49%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5213
$2.5213$2.5213

+8.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.11
$166.11$166.11

+2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17935
$0.17935$0.17935

+0.71%