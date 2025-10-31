Cardano Technical Alert: Bear Flag Targets $0.50 As ADA Holders Eye RTX Gains

Cardano (ADA) is back among the news headlines as a looming bear flag pattern warns of a decline toward the $0.50 mark, sparking investor anxiety. This alert comes at a time when investors are seeking the best crypto for massive returns this quarter, leaving the community divided.

However, with Remittix (RTX) picking up steam early, Cardano could be blown out of the water. The selling pressure is fueling uncertainty around Cardano’s short-term prediction and long-term governance.

Cardano Bear Flag Targets $0.50

Cardano has plunged well below $0.65, with the bears eyeing a further decline towards $0.50. This follows a fall from the $0.70 level, as rejection at $0.66 provoked strong selloffs. The price is still below its pivotal moving averages, a sign of weak push.

Market analysts believe Cardano’s ADA may drop further if support at $0.5850 fails. Some traders are confident the $0.84 rally was a bull trap. The technical layout still favors sellers as bearish momentum dominates the month.

Source: TradingView

Cardano Traders Seeking Stable Utility Over Risky Moves Invest in Remittix

Remittix is dominating the headlines with its working solutions, while Cardano’s struggles continue. Here’s a PayFi project that facilitates instant cross-border payments, eradicating high-fee delays. A good use case example is an African consultant now receiving payments in the United States within 24 hours through Remittix, with no SWIFT required.

Having amassed over $27.7 million in funding and an ongoing 50% token bonus, RTX is considered a strong contender by many for achieving sky-high gains that can significantly impact portfolios.

The wallet launch and ongoing test also offer instant fiat conversions, which will be helpful for both freelancers and merchants. Despite Cardano’s struggles with volatility, Remittix is building real adoption and attracting ADA holders.

While Cardano Floats, Remittix Grows

As Cardano navigates its tech exposure, RTX is dominating the payments market space with a strong appetite for early investment. Investors looking for clear use cases and potential are flocking to Remittix’s expedited roadmap. Moreover, Remittix is advancing with product milestones, real-world uptake, and unprecedented early momentum.

The 50% token reward, 15% USDT referral, and $250,000 giveaway won't last forever, and neither will the price it's being sold at.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

