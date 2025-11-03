BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Cardano’s Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Price To Reach $1 Million, Fires Back At Peter Schiff ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has forecasted Bitcoin (BTC) to trade at $1 million in defiance of Peter Schiff’s grim prediction for the cryptocurrency. The gold bug theorized that Bitcoin is a bubble that is “about to pop,” criticizing the premier cryptocurrency for failing to match the highs of precious metals and technology stocks. Bitcoin Will Clinch Seven Figures, Says Charles Hoskinson After gold bug Peter Schiff railed against Bitcoin for failing to mirror the price performance of precious metals and technology stocks, Charles Hoskinson is pitching his tent with the leading cryptocurrency. The Cardano founder noted in an X post that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million in response to Schiff’s criticism. Schiff issued a grim prediction for Bitcoin, describing it as an asset in a late-stage bubble staring at an imminent correction. “Bitcoin’s failure to hit new highs with gold or tech stocks indicates the bubble is about to pop,” said Schiff. The Bitcoin critic hinged his argument on the asset’s latest decline to trade at 10% below its record high. Meanwhile, Schiff underscored Strategy’s MSTR down by 48% from its 2024 record high as proof of a frothy market for Bitcoin. Advertisement &nbsp In a swift rebuttal, Hoskinson noted that Schiff’s prediction is “wrong and utterly irrelevant,” citing his streak of inaccurate forecasts. He disclosed that Schiff has made similar calls about Bitcoin being a bubble since the asset traded at $100 all the way to $100,000. “He was wrong at 1000 dollar bitcoin. He was wrong at 10,000 dollar bitcoin. He is wrong at 100,000 dollar bitcoin,” wrote Hoskinson. “He will be wrong at million dollar bitcoin.” However, the outspoken Cardano founder did not disclose a timeline for Bitcoin to clinch the $1 million price point. Aware of Bitcoin’s superiority, Hoskinson… The post Cardano’s Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Price To Reach $1 Million, Fires Back At Peter Schiff ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has forecasted Bitcoin (BTC) to trade at $1 million in defiance of Peter Schiff’s grim prediction for the cryptocurrency. The gold bug theorized that Bitcoin is a bubble that is “about to pop,” criticizing the premier cryptocurrency for failing to match the highs of precious metals and technology stocks. Bitcoin Will Clinch Seven Figures, Says Charles Hoskinson After gold bug Peter Schiff railed against Bitcoin for failing to mirror the price performance of precious metals and technology stocks, Charles Hoskinson is pitching his tent with the leading cryptocurrency. The Cardano founder noted in an X post that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million in response to Schiff’s criticism. Schiff issued a grim prediction for Bitcoin, describing it as an asset in a late-stage bubble staring at an imminent correction. “Bitcoin’s failure to hit new highs with gold or tech stocks indicates the bubble is about to pop,” said Schiff. The Bitcoin critic hinged his argument on the asset’s latest decline to trade at 10% below its record high. Meanwhile, Schiff underscored Strategy’s MSTR down by 48% from its 2024 record high as proof of a frothy market for Bitcoin. Advertisement &nbsp In a swift rebuttal, Hoskinson noted that Schiff’s prediction is “wrong and utterly irrelevant,” citing his streak of inaccurate forecasts. He disclosed that Schiff has made similar calls about Bitcoin being a bubble since the asset traded at $100 all the way to $100,000. “He was wrong at 1000 dollar bitcoin. He was wrong at 10,000 dollar bitcoin. He is wrong at 100,000 dollar bitcoin,” wrote Hoskinson. “He will be wrong at million dollar bitcoin.” However, the outspoken Cardano founder did not disclose a timeline for Bitcoin to clinch the $1 million price point. Aware of Bitcoin’s superiority, Hoskinson…

Cardano’s Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Price To Reach $1 Million, Fires Back At Peter Schiff ⋆ ZyCrypto

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 05:48
Bitcoin
BTC$105,231.1+1.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05348+5.00%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.00018-19.64%
Zypher Network
POP$0.001065-2.47%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.007535+1.44%
Advertisement

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has forecasted Bitcoin (BTC) to trade at $1 million in defiance of Peter Schiff’s grim prediction for the cryptocurrency. The gold bug theorized that Bitcoin is a bubble that is “about to pop,” criticizing the premier cryptocurrency for failing to match the highs of precious metals and technology stocks.

Bitcoin Will Clinch Seven Figures, Says Charles Hoskinson

After gold bug Peter Schiff railed against Bitcoin for failing to mirror the price performance of precious metals and technology stocks, Charles Hoskinson is pitching his tent with the leading cryptocurrency.

The Cardano founder noted in an X post that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million in response to Schiff’s criticism. Schiff issued a grim prediction for Bitcoin, describing it as an asset in a late-stage bubble staring at an imminent correction.

“Bitcoin’s failure to hit new highs with gold or tech stocks indicates the bubble is about to pop,” said Schiff.

The Bitcoin critic hinged his argument on the asset’s latest decline to trade at 10% below its record high. Meanwhile, Schiff underscored Strategy’s MSTR down by 48% from its 2024 record high as proof of a frothy market for Bitcoin.

Advertisement

 

In a swift rebuttal, Hoskinson noted that Schiff’s prediction is “wrong and utterly irrelevant,” citing his streak of inaccurate forecasts. He disclosed that Schiff has made similar calls about Bitcoin being a bubble since the asset traded at $100 all the way to $100,000.

“He was wrong at 1000 dollar bitcoin. He was wrong at 10,000 dollar bitcoin. He is wrong at 100,000 dollar bitcoin,” wrote Hoskinson. “He will be wrong at million dollar bitcoin.”

However, the outspoken Cardano founder did not disclose a timeline for Bitcoin to clinch the $1 million price point. Aware of Bitcoin’s superiority, Hoskinson has taken steps to introduce Bitcoin DeFi on Cardano, aiming to combine its security, liquidity, and Cardano’s innovation into a unified decentralized ecosystem.

$1 Million Bitcoin Price Has Gathered Significant Steam

Chatter around a $1 million valuation for Bitcoin has grown louder and doubled since BTC crossed the $100,000 mark. Bernstein analysts predict that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million by 2029, driven by a meteoric rally fueled by mass institutional adoption by treasury companies.

Arthur Hayes, Jack Dorsey, and Samson Mow have issued similar forecasts for Bitcoin in recent months, predicting seven-figure figures for the largest cryptocurrency by the end of the decade. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $110,000, but bulls are optimistic that the asset will close the year above the $140,000 mark. 

Source: https://zycrypto.com/cardanos-hoskinson-predicts-bitcoin-price-to-reach-1-million-fires-back-at-peter-schiff/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,231.10
$105,231.10$105,231.10

+1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,532.83
$3,532.83$3,532.83

+0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5214
$2.5214$2.5214

+8.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.06
$166.06$166.06

+2.17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17927
$0.17927$0.17927

+0.66%