Cardano’s Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Price To Reach $1 Million, Fires Back At Peter Schiff ⋆ ZyCrypto

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has forecasted Bitcoin (BTC) to trade at $1 million in defiance of Peter Schiff’s grim prediction for the cryptocurrency. The gold bug theorized that Bitcoin is a bubble that is “about to pop,” criticizing the premier cryptocurrency for failing to match the highs of precious metals and technology stocks.

Bitcoin Will Clinch Seven Figures, Says Charles Hoskinson

After gold bug Peter Schiff railed against Bitcoin for failing to mirror the price performance of precious metals and technology stocks, Charles Hoskinson is pitching his tent with the leading cryptocurrency.

The Cardano founder noted in an X post that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million in response to Schiff’s criticism. Schiff issued a grim prediction for Bitcoin, describing it as an asset in a late-stage bubble staring at an imminent correction.

“Bitcoin’s failure to hit new highs with gold or tech stocks indicates the bubble is about to pop,” said Schiff.

The Bitcoin critic hinged his argument on the asset’s latest decline to trade at 10% below its record high. Meanwhile, Schiff underscored Strategy’s MSTR down by 48% from its 2024 record high as proof of a frothy market for Bitcoin.

In a swift rebuttal, Hoskinson noted that Schiff’s prediction is “wrong and utterly irrelevant,” citing his streak of inaccurate forecasts. He disclosed that Schiff has made similar calls about Bitcoin being a bubble since the asset traded at $100 all the way to $100,000.

“He was wrong at 1000 dollar bitcoin. He was wrong at 10,000 dollar bitcoin. He is wrong at 100,000 dollar bitcoin,” wrote Hoskinson. “He will be wrong at million dollar bitcoin.”

However, the outspoken Cardano founder did not disclose a timeline for Bitcoin to clinch the $1 million price point. Aware of Bitcoin’s superiority, Hoskinson has taken steps to introduce Bitcoin DeFi on Cardano, aiming to combine its security, liquidity, and Cardano’s innovation into a unified decentralized ecosystem.

$1 Million Bitcoin Price Has Gathered Significant Steam

Chatter around a $1 million valuation for Bitcoin has grown louder and doubled since BTC crossed the $100,000 mark. Bernstein analysts predict that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million by 2029, driven by a meteoric rally fueled by mass institutional adoption by treasury companies.

Arthur Hayes, Jack Dorsey, and Samson Mow have issued similar forecasts for Bitcoin in recent months, predicting seven-figure figures for the largest cryptocurrency by the end of the decade. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $110,000, but bulls are optimistic that the asset will close the year above the $140,000 mark.