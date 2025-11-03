BursaDEX+
The post Cardano's Hoskinson Renews Push to Modernize Dogecoin Using Bitcoin 2 Roadmap — Is DOGE Getting a Makeover? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charles Hoskinson reiterates interest in reshaping Dogecoin for X, waiting on Musk's acknowledgment. Dogecoin holds near $0.187 as traders defend $0.17 support, watching resistance at $0.21 closely. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has renewed his offer to update Dogecoin. He aims to shape it into the currency used across X, the platform owned by Elon Musk. The idea resurfaced after a community member recalled his proposal from March 2025. That earlier plan called for improving Dogecoin's technical setup to improve reliability and speed. Hoskinson said the process could follow his older Bitcoin 2 roadmap, which he had drafted long before. A community reminder prompted his recent remarks. In response, Hoskinson noted,  I'd love to build it. It would be a ton of fun. Who would like to hear Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson talk about the vision of building out Dogecoin alongside of Marco Margiotta from House of Doge in today's space? https://t.co/39U1CG2zpj — REDWRITER (@The_REDWRITER) October 30, 2025 His outreach has not been limited to Dogecoin. Hoskinson once offered Musk a no-cost blockchain system to support the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative aimed at tracking U.S. government spending.  That concept involved using Bitcoin, Cardano, and Cardano's privacy-oriented Midnight side component together for the system. While this plan also gained some attention, it did not develop into a collaboration. Supporters watch for Musk's Next Step Musk has supported Dogecoin for years. In 2021, posts on his social accounts boosted interest around the token. In 2022, he agreed with a public statement from Robinhood's Vladmir Tenev suggesting DOGE could be "the official currency of the internet." This helped shape long-running speculation about wider use. Tesla currently accepts Dogecoin for certain merchandise purchases. X introduced an early version of a payment feature called X Money earlier this year, though Dogecoin is not part…

Cardano’s Hoskinson Renews Push to Modernize Dogecoin Using Bitcoin 2 Roadmap — Is DOGE Getting a Makeover?

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 04:01
  • Charles Hoskinson reiterates interest in reshaping Dogecoin for X, waiting on Musk’s acknowledgment.
  • Dogecoin holds near $0.187 as traders defend $0.17 support, watching resistance at $0.21 closely.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has renewed his offer to update Dogecoin. He aims to shape it into the currency used across X, the platform owned by Elon Musk. The idea resurfaced after a community member recalled his proposal from March 2025.

That earlier plan called for improving Dogecoin’s technical setup to improve reliability and speed. Hoskinson said the process could follow his older Bitcoin 2 roadmap, which he had drafted long before.

A community reminder prompted his recent remarks. In response, Hoskinson noted, 

His outreach has not been limited to Dogecoin. Hoskinson once offered Musk a no-cost blockchain system to support the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative aimed at tracking U.S. government spending. 

That concept involved using Bitcoin, Cardano, and Cardano’s privacy-oriented Midnight side component together for the system. While this plan also gained some attention, it did not develop into a collaboration.

Supporters watch for Musk’s Next Step

Musk has supported Dogecoin for years. In 2021, posts on his social accounts boosted interest around the token. In 2022, he agreed with a public statement from Robinhood’s Vladmir Tenev suggesting DOGE could be “the official currency of the internet.” This helped shape long-running speculation about wider use.

Tesla currently accepts Dogecoin for certain merchandise purchases. X introduced an early version of a payment feature called X Money earlier this year, though Dogecoin is not part of that test yet. No announcement has been made about making DOGE the platform’s native currency.

That uncertainty leaves Hoskinson’s proposal without a reply from Musk. Months have passed since the offer was first made, and no technical work has started. Still, renewed public discussion suggests there is interest among Dogecoin supporters in seeing progress.

Key Price Levels for DOGE and ADA

Dogecoin currently trades near $0.187. Market buyers are attempting to keep the price above $0.17 support. The limited rebound suggests a challenge from sellers. If the $0.17 line falls, price movement may slide toward $0.14. If buying interest holds at that point, the price may stabilize; if pressure persists, the coin could retreat toward $0.10.

A turn upward would need a daily close above $0.21. That could lead to movement toward $0.22 and, later, a possible attempt near $0.29.

Cardano’s ADA is around $0.61. A move above $0.66 would signal that sellers are losing influence. ADA could then approach $0.75 and later push toward the longer resistance trend. 

If ADA dips below $0.59, market watchers believe it may fall toward $0.50. Many traders are expected to defend that range, since slipping below $0.50 could suggest a broader decline.

Source: https://www.crypto-news-flash.com/cardanos-hoskinson-to-modernize-dogecoin/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cardanos-hoskinson-to-modernize-dogecoin

