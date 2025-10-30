Cathie Wood Dumps Shopify and Loads Up on DraftKings Stock

TLDR

ARK Investment Management bought 97,783 DraftKings shares worth $3.05 million on October 29, 2025

Cathie Wood’s funds purchased over 1 million Pacific Biosciences shares valued at $2.03 million

ARK bought 221,801 shares of 10X Genomics for $2.96 million across ARKK and ARKG funds

The firm sold 3,633 Shopify shares worth $650,161 before quarterly earnings

DraftKings stock down 18% year-to-date as ARK buys during price decline

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management purchased 97,783 shares of DraftKings on October 29, 2025, according to the firm’s daily trading disclosure. The purchase totaled $3,046,918 and was distributed across the ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF exchange-traded funds.





DraftKings Inc., DKNG



DraftKings stock has fallen 18% since the start of 2025. The shares also declined 11.1% over the previous five trading sessions before ARK’s purchase.

The recent decline came after news that Polymarket plans to enter the U.S. sports betting market. The privately held prediction platform intends to launch sports betting operations in the coming weeks.

DraftKings recently bought Railbird Technologies to expand into prediction markets. The acquisition shows the company’s efforts to diversify its product offerings beyond traditional sports betting.

Cathie Wood Increases Genomics Holdings

ARK made large purchases in the genomics sector on Wednesday. The ARKK fund acquired 1,028,318 shares of Pacific Biosciences for approximately $2,025,786.

Pacific Biosciences manufactures DNA sequencing systems and related technology. ARK has been buying Pacific Biosciences stock consistently over the past week.

The firm also purchased 221,801 shares of 10X Genomics valued at $2,958,825. The purchase was split between the ARKK and ARKG funds.

10X Genomics produces tools and software for single-cell analysis. ARK has been accumulating shares of the company over recent trading sessions.

Both genomics companies will report quarterly earnings next week. The timing of ARK’s purchases may indicate expectations of positive results.

ARK Reduces Shopify Position

Cathie Wood’s ARK sold 3,633 shares of Shopify through the ARKF fund on October 29. The sale was worth $650,161.

Shopify will release third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on November 4. ARK has been trimming its Shopify position in recent trades.

The sales reflect ARK’s broader strategy to move capital from e-commerce into other sectors. The firm has been focusing on artificial intelligence, genomics, and internet technology investments.

ARK’s recent trading shows a clear preference for biotech and genomics companies. The firm made over $5 million in combined purchases of Pacific Biosciences and 10X Genomics.

The DraftKings purchase represents a bet on the sports betting industry during a period of stock weakness. ARK has been known for buying stocks during price declines when Wood believes in long-term value.

Wood’s Investment Strategy

ARK Investment Management follows a high-conviction approach focused on disruptive innovation. The firm typically invests in companies with strong growth potential in emerging sectors.

The October 29 trades align with ARK’s focus on genomics, biotech, and digital platforms. Wood has consistently stated her belief in the long-term potential of these industries.

ARK’s portfolio adjustments are published daily through fund disclosures. Investors often watch these reports to track Wood’s investment decisions and sector allocations.

The firm’s three largest purchases on October 29 totaled over $8 million combined. All three companies operate in sectors that ARK considers high-growth innovation areas.

