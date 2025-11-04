BursaDEX+
ChainGPT has partnered with Phala Network to deploy its open-source SolidityLLM on a decentralized, privacy-focused AI cloud.ChainGPT has partnered with Phala Network to deploy its open-source SolidityLLM on a decentralized, privacy-focused AI cloud.

ChainGPT Expands Decentralized AI Vision with Phala Network Collaboration

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/04 16:15
ChainGPT has entered a strategic partnership with Phala Network to deploy its open-source SolidityLLM on Phala’s decentralized AI cloud, the companies announced today. The move marks an early but deliberate step toward making privacy-preserving, decentralized AI tooling available to smart contract developers.

SolidityLLM, developed and fine-tuned by ChainGPT specifically for the Solidity programming language, acts as a technical assistant for smart contract work. The model offers context-aware code generation, natural-language explanations of Solidity logic, vulnerability detection, documentation automation, and tools for faster prototyping and testing.

Privacy-Focused AI Cloud

ChainGPT says the deployment is intended as foundational infrastructure rather than an immediate, large-scale production release: the goal is to prove out trustless, verifiable hosting for developer-focused AI models.

Phala Network provides a decentralized, privacy-first AI cloud that allows models to be executed securely without relying on centralized providers. ChainGPT says putting SolidityLLM on Phala makes the model’s operation more transparent. Anyone can check the attestation report to see exactly how it’s running.

They added that the move fits with their decentralization goals, pairing secure, trustless execution with open, permissionless access for developers and researchers. The partnership is positioned as the opening chapter of a longer collaboration.

ChainGPT said additional AI infrastructure work and agent integrations are planned following the SolidityLLM rollout. Separately, the team has begun integration talks with blockchain analytics firm Nansen; implementation planning is on hold pending a prioritized list of use cases from Nansen’s team.

For ChainGPT and its partners, the deployment represents more than a single model launch. It signals an effort to move AI-native developer tooling into architectures that preserve privacy and reduce dependence on centralized cloud providers.

It is an outcome ChainGPT believes will be important for the scalability and trustworthiness of Web3 development. The companies said they will continue to share updates as subsequent phases of the collaboration are released.

