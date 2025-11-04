BursaDEX+
Chainlink Could See $15 Dip Before Breaking Out Toward $100

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 08:33
Key Insights:

  • Chainlink dips to $15.32 with over $1.38B volume, signaling rising trader interest and activity.
  • LINK stakers to earn tokens from 9 projects as Chainlink Rewards Season 1 starts November 11.
  • New Chainlink–Chainalysis partnership brings KYT-based compliance tools to support secure multi-chain development.
Chainlink Could See $15 Dip Before Breaking Out Toward $100 Mark

Chainlink’s price has recently dropped to around $15.32, falling by more than 10% in the past 24 hours. Analysts are closely watching this level, as some believe it could be a key buying zone before a potential price move toward $100.

LINK Price Holds Near $15 Support Zone

Chainlink’s price decline has caught the attention of many traders. The current dip to around $15.32 could offer a buying opportunity. Some market watchers think this level may act as a short-term floor.

Popular analyst Ali stated that a dip to $15 could be the golden buy zone for Chainlink before the breakout to $100. Traders have begun closely tracking LINK due to this potential setup.

Potential Breakout | Source: X

The trading volume for Chainlink over the past 24 hours has reached more than $1.38 billion. This indicates a growing interest from both retail and institutional investors. Chainlink (LINK) is currently trading at $15.32, representing a 10.86% decline over the last 24 hours.

Chainlink Rewards Season 1 Launches November 11

However, Zach Rynes has announced the start of Chainlink Rewards Season 1, set to launch on November 11, 2025. The new program will allow $LINK stakers to earn tokens from nine different projects.

These projects are part of the Chainlink Build initiative and have committed to distributing a portion of their token supply to eligible LINK stakers. This move aims to increase network usage and reward long-term token holders.

The total reserve for the program has now grown to 586,641 LINK. This includes a recent addition of 45,729 LINK, reflecting ongoing support for community engagement. The rewards model may also help build stronger ties between stakers and ecosystem partners.

Strategic Partnership With Chainalysis Expands Use Cases

Meanwhile, Chainlink has announced a new partnership with Chainalysis, a major onchain intelligence provider. The two firms will collaborate to enhance cross-chain compliance through Chainlink’s Automated Compliance Engine (ACE).

This system allows users to define risk-based conditions using Chainalysis’s KYT (Know Your Transaction) tools. By doing so, developers can reduce manual work and improve transparency across multiple blockchains.

Chainlink stated that this collaboration will help apply uniform rules to all supported chains. It may also support faster and safer adoption of Web3 applications.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-could-see-15-dip-before-breaking-out-toward-100/

