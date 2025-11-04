Chainlink (LINK) Price: FTSE Russell Partnership Announced as Exchange Reserves Drop

TLDR

Chainlink partnered with FTSE Russell to publish global stock indexes onchain through DataLink

Exchange reserves dropped from 180 million to 146 million LINK tokens since early 2025

LINK price currently trades at $16.06 within a falling channel pattern since mid-September

Russell 1000, 2000, 3000 and FTSE 100 indexes will be available across multiple blockchains

Money Flow Index sits at 45.79, showing capital inflows are stabilizing after distribution phase

Chainlink announced a partnership with FTSE Russell to publish benchmark equity and digital asset indexes onchain. The deal will bring data from major indexes to multiple blockchains through Chainlink’s DataLink platform.

Chainlink (LINK) Price

The partnership includes the Russell 1000, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes. The FTSE 100 Index and several digital asset benchmarks will also be published onchain. These Russell indexes track more than $18 trillion in assets globally.

FTSE Russell CEO Fiona Bassett said the move supports the company’s strategy to enable innovation around tokenized assets and exchange-traded funds. The index provider previously launched digital asset indexes in January through a partnership with SonarX.

LINK price currently trades at $16.06. The token sits near the lower boundary of a falling channel that started in mid-September.

The price action shows buyers defending structural supports while sellers use rallies to exit positions. The compression within this channel often happens before a directional breakout occurs.

Technical Levels Point to Possible Recovery

The $15.40 to $14.00 zone has served as an accumulation area multiple times. Long-term holders and large buyers have used this zone to build positions and absorb selling pressure.

Each time the price retests this zone, sellers lose more control. This builds tension for a potential upward break.

The Money Flow Index currently reads 45.79. This shows capital inflows are stabilizing after a period of heavy distribution. This type of stabilization often aligns with trend reversals when fresh inflows increase.

A breakout above $18 could trigger a move toward $20. Active sellers have consistently stopped previous rebounds at this level. If buyers push through $20, the next liquidity zone appears near $23.50.

Breaking above $23.50 could open the path toward $25. This level matches a 4-hour double-bottom structure seen in earlier price action. Some analysts project an eventual 86% rally toward $30 before Q4 ends.

Exchange Supply Drops Show Accumulation Trend

CoinGlass data reveals a substantial drop in LINK exchange reserves. Balances have fallen from over 180 million LINK to nearly 146 million tokens since early 2025.

This represents a reduction of 34 million tokens. The consistent decline shows waning sell pressure as holders move assets into staking or long-term storage.

When exchange reserves contract, it typically means fewer tokens are available for immediate selling. These supply contractions have historically preceded extended price increases when demand returns.

The FTSE Russell partnership adds institutional credibility to Chainlink’s ecosystem. The deal creates a tangible use case connecting real-world assets to decentralized networks.

FTSE Russell joins other major financial institutions exploring blockchain technology. Goldman Sachs and BNY have started offering tokenized money market funds. JPMorgan has expanded tokenization efforts through its Kinexys blockchain.

Citigroup stated in April that growing institutional interest in blockchain stems partly from clearer regulations. The bank specifically mentioned regulatory clarity around stablecoins enabling greater integration into existing financial systems.

The Russell indexes serve as benchmarks for US small-cap and mid-cap stocks. Publishing this data onchain through Chainlink’s oracle network expands public access to reliable market information.

FTSE Russell previously partnered with Grayscale in 2023 to launch five indexes categorizing the cryptocurrency market by sectors. These include smart contract platforms, utilities and consumer products.

The DataLink service provides institutional-grade publishing powered by Chainlink’s oracle network. This allows index data to be accessed across multiple blockchain networks simultaneously.

