BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Cipher Mining signed a $5.5 billion, 15-year lease agreement with Amazon Web Services to provide space and power for AI workloads The deal includes 300 megawatts of capacity to be delivered in two phases throughout 2026, with both air and liquid cooling capabilities Cipher is forming a joint venture to develop a 1-gigawatt site [...] The post Cipher Mining (CIFR) Stock: Company Signs $5.5 Billion Amazon Web Services Lease Agreement appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Cipher Mining signed a $5.5 billion, 15-year lease agreement with Amazon Web Services to provide space and power for AI workloads The deal includes 300 megawatts of capacity to be delivered in two phases throughout 2026, with both air and liquid cooling capabilities Cipher is forming a joint venture to develop a 1-gigawatt site [...] The post Cipher Mining (CIFR) Stock: Company Signs $5.5 Billion Amazon Web Services Lease Agreement appeared first on Blockonomi.

Cipher Mining (CIFR) Stock: Company Signs $5.5 Billion Amazon Web Services Lease Agreement

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/11/03 21:43
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.187-17.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06313-1.81%

TLDR

  • Cipher Mining signed a $5.5 billion, 15-year lease agreement with Amazon Web Services to provide space and power for AI workloads
  • The deal includes 300 megawatts of capacity to be delivered in two phases throughout 2026, with both air and liquid cooling capabilities
  • Cipher is forming a joint venture to develop a 1-gigawatt site called “Colchis” in West Texas, where it will hold approximately 95% equity ownership
  • Combined with existing agreements with Fluidstack and Google, Cipher’s AI hosting contracts now total approximately $8.5 billion in lease payments
  • The company completed a $1.3 billion convertible note offering and reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $41 million

Cipher Mining stock jumped 15% on Monday following news of a massive new contract. The company announced a $5.5 billion, 15-year lease agreement with Amazon Web Services.

The deal centers on providing turnkey space and power for AI workloads. This marks a major shift for the company, which has been transitioning from cryptocurrency mining to AI infrastructure hosting.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cipher will deliver 300 megawatts of capacity in 2026. The buildout includes both air and liquid cooling capabilities to handle high-performance computing demands.


CIFR Stock Card
Cipher Mining Inc., CIFR

The capacity rollout is planned in two phases. The first phase is expected to begin in July 2026, with the second completing in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Rent payments from AWS will start in August 2026. This provides Cipher with a clear revenue timeline for the coming years.

Texas Development Project

Beyond the AWS lease, Cipher announced plans for a joint venture development. The company is forming a new entity to build a 1-gigawatt site in West Texas called “Colchis.”

Cipher will provide the majority of financing for this project. This financial commitment translates to approximately 95% equity ownership in the venture.

The ownership structure assumes standard lease and development terms in a future high-performance computing lease. The Colchis site represents one of the largest planned AI infrastructure projects in the region.

The AWS deal isn’t Cipher’s first move into AI hosting. The company previously executed a 10-year AI hosting agreement with Fluidstack and Google.

Combined with the new AWS lease, these contracts represent approximately $8.5 billion in lease payments. This gives Cipher a substantial revenue backlog stretching more than a decade.

Financial Performance and Capital Position

Cipher reported its third quarter 2025 results alongside the AWS announcement. The company posted a net loss of $3 million, or $0.01 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $41 million. That translates to $0.10 per diluted share.

The company recently completed a $1.3 billion convertible note offering. This capital raise provides funding for its infrastructure buildout plans.

Cipher maintains a pipeline of 3.2 gigawatts of site capacity. The pipeline positions the company to pursue additional hosting contracts as demand for AI infrastructure grows.

The 300 megawatts committed to AWS represents about 9% of Cipher’s total pipeline capacity. This leaves room for future deals with other hyperscale cloud providers or AI companies.

The AWS agreement includes both air-cooled and liquid-cooled infrastructure. Liquid cooling has become increasingly important for AI chips that generate more heat than traditional data center equipment.

Cipher’s stock reaction reflects investor enthusiasm for the AI infrastructure buildout. The 15% gain on Monday came as the broader market showed mixed results.

The post Cipher Mining (CIFR) Stock: Company Signs $5.5 Billion Amazon Web Services Lease Agreement appeared first on Blockonomi.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,389.74
$105,389.74$105,389.74

+1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,540.85
$3,540.85$3,540.85

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5200
$2.5200$2.5200

+8.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.28
$166.28$166.28

+2.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17953
$0.17953$0.17953

+0.81%