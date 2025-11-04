BursaDEX+
Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining's stock surged over 32% following the announcement of a significant 15-year partnership with technology giant Amazon Web Services. This collaboration signals a growing trend of major tech companies actively engaging with the blockchain and crypto mining industry, highlighting the increasing integration of cryptocurrency with mainstream enterprise technology.

Cipher Mining Explodes with $5.5B Amazon Deal in AI Expansion

Oleh: Crypto Breaking News
2025/11/04 09:46
Cipher Mining Explodes With $5.5b Amazon Deal In Ai Expansion

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining’s stock surged over 32% following the announcement of a significant 15-year partnership with technology giant Amazon Web Services. This collaboration signals a growing trend of major tech companies actively engaging with the blockchain and crypto mining industry, highlighting the increasing integration of cryptocurrency with mainstream enterprise technology.

  • Cipher Mining signs a 15-year, $5.5 billion lease agreement with Amazon Web Services to support AI workloads and crypto mining operations.
  • The deal’s launch phases are set for July and August 2024, providing renewable space and power capacity for the company’s growing operations.
  • Cipher reported a substantial reduction in net loss and a rise in adjusted earnings for Q3, boosting investor confidence and stock prices.
  • Notably, Cipher continues to diversify revenue streams by leveraging partnerships with tech giants such as Google and Microsoft, and expanding into AI hosting services.
  • Overall, collaborations between crypto miners and industry leaders mark a new era of institutional involvement in blockchain and digital asset markets.

Bitcoin miners are increasingly diversifying beyond mere cryptocurrency production, venturing into AI and high-performance computing (HPC) sectors following the Bitcoin halving in April 2024. This shift aims to offset diminishing mining rewards, which now stand at 3.125 BTC per block, by offering additional services such as data hosting and AI project support.

Cipher and Google strengthen strategic alliances

In a notable development, Google acquired a 5.4% stake in Cipher Mining earlier this year, as part of a broader $3 billion, multi-year data center collaboration with AI infrastructure company Fluidstack. This partnership underscores the deepening ties between major technology firms and crypto miners, emphasizing the importance of blockchain technology within enterprise ecosystems.

In addition to the Amazon deal, Cipher announced a majority stake in a joint venture to develop a 1-gigawatt AI hosting facility named Colchis in West Texas. Under this venture, Cipher will finance most of the project and hold a 95% ownership stake, positioning the company at the forefront of AI infrastructure expansion in the region.

Broader industry collaborations and trends

Deals between crypto miners and tech giants are on the rise. For instance, Bitcoin miner IREN signed a multi-year GPU cloud services contract with Microsoft valued at nearly $10 billion. Similarly, TeraWulf announced a $3.7 billion hosting agreement with Fluidstack, supported by Google’s parent company Alphabet, signifying a growing appetite for infrastructure partnerships in the crypto space.

This industry trend reflects a broader acceptance and integration of blockchain and crypto-related services within the mainstream tech sector, indicating that traditional technology companies see strategic value in establishing long-term relationships with miners and blockchain firms.

This article was originally published as Cipher Mining Explodes with $5.5B Amazon Deal in AI Expansion on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

