Cipher Mining Report Strong Q3, Announces $5.5B AWS Lease

Key Highlights:

Cipher Mining has signed a $5.5B, 15-year AI hosting lease with AWS.

The company has announced a 1-GW HPC development in Texas.

Total AI hosting deals have now reached almost $8.5 billion.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) posted about its strong third quarter in 2025, and the numbers are indicating significant progress in business growth and financial results. Along with the performance report, the company also announced signing a major 15-year lease worth $5.5 billion with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement will make sure that there is an long-term capacity access for advanced compute workloads. The company has also revealed a new development partnership for a large-scale HPC site in Texas. This move will position the company to benefit from rising demand for energy-intensive AI infrastructure.

In the press-release, it was stated that revenue of the company reached $72 million and non-GAAP adjusted earnings stood at $41 million, even though there was a GAAP net loss of $3 million (a loss of ~$0.01 per diluted share). These figures reflect that there has been solid operational execution against the backdrop of ambitious growth targets in bitcoin mining and HPC hosting infrastructure.

AWS Agreement: $5.5 Billion, 300 MW Capacity

Cipher Mining released its Q3 business updates through social media platform X

A major highlight was the $5.5 billion, 15 year lease agreement with AWS, under which Cipher will be delivering 300MW of turnkey space and power of AI workloads. This capacity is slated for delivery in two phases starting July 2026, concluding by the fourth quarter of the year, with rent payments commencing in August 2026. The site will include air and liquid cooling technologies adapted for advanced AI data centre needs.

1-GW “Colchis” HPC Site in Texas

Along with this development, Cipher formed a joint entity to develop the “Colchis” 1-GW site in West Texas and Cipher is expected to provide the majority of financing and would hold approximately 95% equity under standard lease/development terms.

The project already has a signed 1-GW Direct Connect Agreement with American Electric Power (AEP). AEP will handle construction of dual interconnection facilities, with energization expected in 2028, pending final ERCOT approval. The site spans 620 acres next to an existing substation, making it well-suited for large-scale HPC data centre deployment.

Additional $8.5B Hosting Commitments

These initiatives follow Cipher’s recently signed 10-year AI hosting agreement with Fluidstack and Google. The deal reserves 168 MW at the Barber Lake facility in Texas and when combined with the AWS agreement and other active hosting commitments, it carries an estimated ~$8.5 billion in contract value over the term. This reinforces strong demand from major hyperscalers and leading AI infrastructure providers.

Expert Comments

CEO Tyler Page emphasizes the strategic alignment behind these milestones, stating, “The third quarter was truly transformative for Cipher, as we executed two milestone HPC transactions and expanded our development pipeline. The rapid industry evolution confirms our thesis that Tier 1 hyperscalers will rely more heavily on Cipher and non-traditional Texas locations to address the growing power shortfall.”

Cipher Mining is continuously making efforts to develop large-scale data centres for bitcoin mining and HPC workloads, focusing on efficient construction and partnership with leading AI and HPC companies. Its expansion into AI hosting and colocation reflects the company’s growing shift toward specialized computer infrastructure.

Investor sentiment has been strong. As soon as this development was announced, the stocks of the company soared 15%, further solidifying confidence in the company’s strategy.

With project energization targeted for 2026 and 2028, Cipher is placing itself as a key provider of power-ready capacity for HPC and AI demand.

