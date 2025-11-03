Circle Unveils 2025 USDC Grant Program Cohort 2 Recipients



Felix Pinkston



Circle has announced the recipients of its 2025 USDC Grant Program’s second cohort, highlighting a diverse array of projects aimed at advancing blockchain technology and finance. According to Circle, this cohort represents a significant step forward in both the quality of submissions and the ambitious nature of the projects selected.

Circle’s Developer Grants: A Global Initiative

The USDC Grant Program is designed to provide more than just financial backing; it serves as a launchpad for innovative thinkers striving to revolutionize on-chain finance. With access to USDC and Circle’s comprehensive suite of APIs and SDKs, developers worldwide are crafting practical blockchain solutions to make the technology more accessible.

This year’s cohort includes projects from various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe, demonstrating the global reach and impact of Circle’s initiative. The selected projects cover a wide range of applications, from reimagining DeFi engagement and developing merchant tools to tokenizing real-world assets.

Meet the 2025 Cohort 2 Innovators

The 13 projects making up the 2025 cohort are:

These projects are set to drive the financial industry forward by turning their innovative concepts into reality, demonstrating the unfolding future of finance.

Looking Ahead

Circle has announced plans to reopen its Developer Grant applications in 2026, introducing a new track for Arc grants. This continuous support underscores Circle’s commitment to fostering innovation and expanding the boundaries of blockchain technology.

For more details on the 2025 USDC Grant Program Cohort 2, visit the official Circle blog.

