BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Circle Unveils 2025 USDC Grant Program Cohort 2 Recipients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Nov 03, 2025 12:57 Circle announces the recipients of its 2025 USDC Grant Program’s second cohort, supporting innovative projects in blockchain finance across various global regions. Circle has announced the recipients of its 2025 USDC Grant Program’s second cohort, highlighting a diverse array of projects aimed at advancing blockchain technology and finance. According to Circle, this cohort represents a significant step forward in both the quality of submissions and the ambitious nature of the projects selected. Circle’s Developer Grants: A Global Initiative The USDC Grant Program is designed to provide more than just financial backing; it serves as a launchpad for innovative thinkers striving to revolutionize on-chain finance. With access to USDC and Circle’s comprehensive suite of APIs and SDKs, developers worldwide are crafting practical blockchain solutions to make the technology more accessible. This year’s cohort includes projects from various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe, demonstrating the global reach and impact of Circle’s initiative. The selected projects cover a wide range of applications, from reimagining DeFi engagement and developing merchant tools to tokenizing real-world assets. Meet the 2025 Cohort 2 Innovators The 13 projects making up the 2025 cohort are: These projects are set to drive the financial industry forward by turning their innovative concepts into reality, demonstrating the unfolding future of finance. Looking Ahead Circle has announced plans to reopen its Developer Grant applications in 2026, introducing a new track for Arc grants. This continuous support underscores Circle’s commitment to fostering innovation and expanding the boundaries of blockchain technology. For more details on the 2025 USDC Grant Program Cohort 2, visit the official Circle blog. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/circle-unveils-2025-usdc-grant-program-cohort-2-recipientsThe post Circle Unveils 2025 USDC Grant Program Cohort 2 Recipients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Nov 03, 2025 12:57 Circle announces the recipients of its 2025 USDC Grant Program’s second cohort, supporting innovative projects in blockchain finance across various global regions. Circle has announced the recipients of its 2025 USDC Grant Program’s second cohort, highlighting a diverse array of projects aimed at advancing blockchain technology and finance. According to Circle, this cohort represents a significant step forward in both the quality of submissions and the ambitious nature of the projects selected. Circle’s Developer Grants: A Global Initiative The USDC Grant Program is designed to provide more than just financial backing; it serves as a launchpad for innovative thinkers striving to revolutionize on-chain finance. With access to USDC and Circle’s comprehensive suite of APIs and SDKs, developers worldwide are crafting practical blockchain solutions to make the technology more accessible. This year’s cohort includes projects from various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe, demonstrating the global reach and impact of Circle’s initiative. The selected projects cover a wide range of applications, from reimagining DeFi engagement and developing merchant tools to tokenizing real-world assets. Meet the 2025 Cohort 2 Innovators The 13 projects making up the 2025 cohort are: These projects are set to drive the financial industry forward by turning their innovative concepts into reality, demonstrating the unfolding future of finance. Looking Ahead Circle has announced plans to reopen its Developer Grant applications in 2026, introducing a new track for Arc grants. This continuous support underscores Circle’s commitment to fostering innovation and expanding the boundaries of blockchain technology. For more details on the 2025 USDC Grant Program Cohort 2, visit the official Circle blog. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/circle-unveils-2025-usdc-grant-program-cohort-2-recipients

Circle Unveils 2025 USDC Grant Program Cohort 2 Recipients

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 22:17
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056+1.81%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003864+29.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00473-7.10%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000864+8.54%


Felix Pinkston
Nov 03, 2025 12:57

Circle announces the recipients of its 2025 USDC Grant Program’s second cohort, supporting innovative projects in blockchain finance across various global regions.

Circle has announced the recipients of its 2025 USDC Grant Program’s second cohort, highlighting a diverse array of projects aimed at advancing blockchain technology and finance. According to Circle, this cohort represents a significant step forward in both the quality of submissions and the ambitious nature of the projects selected.

Circle’s Developer Grants: A Global Initiative

The USDC Grant Program is designed to provide more than just financial backing; it serves as a launchpad for innovative thinkers striving to revolutionize on-chain finance. With access to USDC and Circle’s comprehensive suite of APIs and SDKs, developers worldwide are crafting practical blockchain solutions to make the technology more accessible.

This year’s cohort includes projects from various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe, demonstrating the global reach and impact of Circle’s initiative. The selected projects cover a wide range of applications, from reimagining DeFi engagement and developing merchant tools to tokenizing real-world assets.

Meet the 2025 Cohort 2 Innovators

The 13 projects making up the 2025 cohort are:

These projects are set to drive the financial industry forward by turning their innovative concepts into reality, demonstrating the unfolding future of finance.

Looking Ahead

Circle has announced plans to reopen its Developer Grant applications in 2026, introducing a new track for Arc grants. This continuous support underscores Circle’s commitment to fostering innovation and expanding the boundaries of blockchain technology.

For more details on the 2025 USDC Grant Program Cohort 2, visit the official Circle blog.

Image source: Shutterstock

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/circle-unveils-2025-usdc-grant-program-cohort-2-recipients

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,385.88
$105,385.88$105,385.88

+1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,539.50
$3,539.50$3,539.50

+0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5220
$2.5220$2.5220

+8.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.32
$166.32$166.32

+2.33%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17948
$0.17948$0.17948

+0.78%