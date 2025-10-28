ClearBank Joins Circle to Bring USDC and EURC to Europe’s Banking Rails

ClearBank has signed a framework deal with Circle Internet Financial to expand USDC and EURC in Europe. The move connects ClearBank’s regulated banking systems with Circle’s blockchain rails to deliver faster and cheaper cross-border transfers.
The partnership, announced on Monday, shows how traditional banks are beginning to integrate digital currencies into payment systems. Europe is racing to adopt Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA)-compliant stablecoins and tokenized settlement models.
Banks Adopt Stablecoins for Real-World Settlement
ClearBank will join the Circle Payments Network (CPN) and integrate with Circle Mint. This setup allows financial institutions and fintechs to issue and redeem stablecoins directly.
Circle’s Vice President for Partnerships EMEA, Sanja Kon, described the deal as “a step toward an open, programmable financial system.” She said it would deliver “greater transparency, efficiency, and reach” to institutional payments.
In September, Circle worked with Deutsche Börse Group to bring USDC and EURC settlement to 360T Markets. These steps show the growing link between banks and tokenized money networks.
Founded in 2016, ClearBank is a UK-based regulated fintech bank. It provides payment infrastructure, clearing, and embedded financial services. The firm remains privately held and is not publicly listed.
Europe’s Digital Currency Shift Gains Momentum
At the same time, ClearBank’s move comes as the European Union prepares the MiCA rule, which is due in 2026. It will require stablecoin issuers to keep one‑to‑one reserves and publish audits.
In addition, several banks are already testing digital currencies. For example, ING and ABN AMRO tried euro‑based tokenized deposits. Banco Santander tested blockchain bond settlements through the European Investment Bank’s platform. The Swiss National Bank ran wholesale CBDC trials with six banks, showing how public and private institutions use blockchain.
According to data from the European Blockchain Observatory, more than 60 percent of EU financial firms have launched or plan blockchain payment pilots by 2026. Consequently, analysts think this growth could put Europe ahead of the US in regulated digital finance.ABN AMRO stock performance YTD / Source: Yahoo Finance
In market terms, both banks have also shown solid performance this year. ING’s stock has climbed about 55 percent year‑to‑date, while ABN AMRO has surged roughly 71 percent, reflecting strong investor confidence in Europe’s financial sector.
