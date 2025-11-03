BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Coinbase acquisition BVNK could expand enterprise stablecoin rails, boosting payments, custody and merchant settlement.Coinbase acquisition BVNK could expand enterprise stablecoin rails, boosting payments, custody and merchant settlement.

Coinbase acquisition: $2B BVNK deal reshapes stablecoin payments

Oleh: The Cryptonomist
2025/11/03 19:11

The coinbase acquisition of BVNK for about $2 billion would boost Coinbase’s enterprise stablecoin payments, custody and merchant settlement capabilities amid 2025 regulatory shifts, according to Bloomberg.

What is the proposed BVNK acquisition and how does BVNK payment infrastructure fit?

BVNK is a London-based payments and stablecoin infrastructure provider founded in 2021. Reports say it has raised about $90 million from investors including Citi Ventures, Visa and Coinbase Ventures, and that its enterprise-grade rails support merchant settlement and on‑chain invoicing.

How would the Coinbase acquisition affect Coinbase’s stablecoin strategy?

According to the Coinbase Q3 2025 earnings release, Coinbase’s stablecoin revenue reached $246 million, underscoring why an issuance and custody push would matter commercially. Integrating BVNK’s rails could let Coinbase Business offer end‑to‑end enterprise stablecoin solutions and reduce reliance on third‑party settlement partners.

Experts note that integration typically requires several months of technical and compliance onboarding. “Pilot programs usually begin with a narrow set of counterparties to validate settlement finality,” industry practitioners say, which helps explain the due diligence timeline around a major strategic purchase.

What regulatory hurdles under the stablecoin regulatory framework matter?

Regulatory scrutiny of stablecoins and payment networks increased after 2025 reforms, raising compliance burdens for issuers and custodians.

Licensing outcomes, AML controls and reserve attestations will be key gating items for any rollout and can materially affect where and when services go live.

Potential antitrust or payments‑policy questions could also extend timelines and require structural remedies if authorities seek to protect competitive payment rails.

What are the timeline, numbers and risks? In brief:

Reportedly in “late‑stage talks” as of 3 November 2025, the proposal centres on roughly $2 billion and remains subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals.

If completed, the deal would strengthen Coinbase’s institutional stablecoin and payments positioning but execution depends on approvals, partner contracts and operational onboarding timelines.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0,01272-0,78%
Solana
SOL$166,18+2,38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,31+0,43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2,5229+9,35%
GET
GET$0,001056+1,24%
READY
READY$0,017259+2,07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00140194-0,46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 396,16
$105 396,16$105 396,16

+1,57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 538,47
$3 538,47$3 538,47

+0,64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5204
$2,5204$2,5204

+8,82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,25
$166,25$166,25

+2,28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17901
$0,17901$0,17901

+0,52%