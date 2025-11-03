BursaDEX+
Coinbase Eyes $2B BVNK Deal to Boost Stablecoin Expansion

Oleh: Crypto Breaking News
2025/11/03 01:28
The recent legislative advancements in the United States have revitalized corporate interest in stablecoins, prompting major exchanges like Coinbase to accelerate their blockchain and payment initiatives. As legislation clarifies the regulatory landscape, Coinbase is in advanced negotiations to acquire a leading stablecoin infrastructure startup, highlighting the industry’s push toward digital currency integration within traditional financial systems.

  • Coinbase is close to acquiring stablecoin infrastructure startup BVNK for approximately $2 billion amid growing U.S. crypto regulation clarity.
  • The proposed acquisition aims to diversify Coinbase’s revenue streams beyond trading fees, tapping into stablecoin adoption and infrastructure services.
  • The passage of the GENIUS Act has bolstered stablecoin legitimacy, encouraging large financial entities and technology firms to explore blockchain-based payments.
  • Major firms like Visa are already piloting stablecoin solutions for cross-border transactions, signaling a shift toward institutional acceptance.
  • As regulatory frameworks evolve, the integration of stablecoins is poised to reshape the future of crypto markets and digital finance.

Coinbase Global Inc., the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, is intensifying its focus on stablecoins following recent U.S. legislation that has clarified regulatory pathways for digital assets. Sources familiar with the matter indicate the exchange is in late-stage negotiations to acquire BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure startup, in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion. The acquisition is expected to close either later this year or early 2026, pending comprehensive due diligence.

The push into stablecoins aligns with Coinbase’s broader strategy to expand its revenue streams beyond trading fees, which still constitute a significant portion of its income. During the third quarter of 2025, stablecoin transactions contributed around $246 million, or roughly 20% of Coinbase’s total revenue, underscoring the financial relevance of this segment.

Coinbase’s total revenue, millions, third quarter of 2025. Source: investor.coinbase.com

Founded in 2021, BVNK is based in London and offers enterprise-grade stablecoin payment solutions for merchants. Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of Coinbase, has backed the startup, which has raised $90 million from notable investors including Citi Ventures, Visa, and Haun Ventures.

GENIUS Act’s Passage Sparks Corporate Stablecoin Push

The proposed $2 billion acquisition comes amid a surge in institutional and corporate interest in stablecoins, bolstered by the recent passage of the GENIUS Act in July. The bill establishes clear regulations for stablecoin collateralization and enforces Anti-Money Laundering compliance, effectively legitimizing stablecoins for broader institutional use.

Industry experts see this legislative development as a significant milestone that could expedite the integration of stablecoins into mainstream financial systems. Andrei Grachev, managing partner at DWF Labs and Falcon Finance, remarked that the GENIUS Act is a foundational step toward creating a borderless, programmable digital financial ecosystem.

The legislation has already incentivized payment giants such as Visa to explore the use of stablecoins for international transactions. In September, Visa announced a pilot program allowing banks, businesses, and remittance providers to fund cross-border payments directly with stablecoins, bypassing traditional pre-funded accounts.

As regulatory clarity increases, the landscape for cryptocurrency and blockchain-based financial solutions continues to evolve rapidly, positioning stablecoins as integral players in both decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional banking sectors. The coming months will likely reveal further strategic moves from major corporations seeking to capitalize on this burgeoning market.

