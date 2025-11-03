BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Coinbase Launches x402 for Stablecoin Web Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Brian Armstrong announced x402 for web-integrated payments. Ecosystem surpasses $1.19 billion market cap. Transactions grew over 34,300% in a week. On November 2, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the x402 protocol allows stablecoin payments to integrate with web requests, becoming a fundamental component of future internet infrastructure. This innovation links stablecoins to digital transactions, impacting cryptocurrency markets with significant growth potential, as evident from a 34,300% spike in x402-related transactions over one week. Coinbase x402 Integrates USDC for Web Payments Coinbase has launched its x402 protocol to integrate stablecoin payments into web requests. Brian Armstrong emphasized its potential to become a key internet component. BNB Chain and Circle are pivotal contributors, advancing technical and financial integrations. This launch allows USDC integration into digital transactions, potentially transforming online money transfers. The massive uptake is evidenced by a market cap exceeding $1.19 billion, showcasing broad interest and engagement. Market responses have been swift, with over 932,000 transactions in one week. Circle’s support implies confidence in regulatory compliance. Armstrong stated x402’s growth as “crazy,” highlighting optimism in the future potential. x402’s Role in AI and API Monetization Did you know? The x402 protocol is the first to utilize the long-reserved HTTP 402 status code for web payments, comparable to how Stripe transformed Web2 with seamless online transactions. At press time, USDC holds a market cap of $75.81 billion, maintaining a stable $1.00 value. Its 24-hour trading volume saw a dip to $8.71 billion, and market dominance stood at 2.05%, according to CoinMarketCap as of November 2, 2025. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:31 UTC on November 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights x402 as a potential catalyst for broader AI and API monetization. With USDC and BNB integration, this advancement could foster enhanced financial interoperability… The post Coinbase Launches x402 for Stablecoin Web Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Brian Armstrong announced x402 for web-integrated payments. Ecosystem surpasses $1.19 billion market cap. Transactions grew over 34,300% in a week. On November 2, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the x402 protocol allows stablecoin payments to integrate with web requests, becoming a fundamental component of future internet infrastructure. This innovation links stablecoins to digital transactions, impacting cryptocurrency markets with significant growth potential, as evident from a 34,300% spike in x402-related transactions over one week. Coinbase x402 Integrates USDC for Web Payments Coinbase has launched its x402 protocol to integrate stablecoin payments into web requests. Brian Armstrong emphasized its potential to become a key internet component. BNB Chain and Circle are pivotal contributors, advancing technical and financial integrations. This launch allows USDC integration into digital transactions, potentially transforming online money transfers. The massive uptake is evidenced by a market cap exceeding $1.19 billion, showcasing broad interest and engagement. Market responses have been swift, with over 932,000 transactions in one week. Circle’s support implies confidence in regulatory compliance. Armstrong stated x402’s growth as “crazy,” highlighting optimism in the future potential. x402’s Role in AI and API Monetization Did you know? The x402 protocol is the first to utilize the long-reserved HTTP 402 status code for web payments, comparable to how Stripe transformed Web2 with seamless online transactions. At press time, USDC holds a market cap of $75.81 billion, maintaining a stable $1.00 value. Its 24-hour trading volume saw a dip to $8.71 billion, and market dominance stood at 2.05%, according to CoinMarketCap as of November 2, 2025. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:31 UTC on November 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights x402 as a potential catalyst for broader AI and API monetization. With USDC and BNB integration, this advancement could foster enhanced financial interoperability…

Coinbase Launches x402 for Stablecoin Web Payments

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 03:37
Capverse
CAP$0.11247-3.14%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12516+3.85%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Binance Coin
BNB$985.15-0.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06305-1.88%
Key Points:
  • Brian Armstrong announced x402 for web-integrated payments.
  • Ecosystem surpasses $1.19 billion market cap.
  • Transactions grew over 34,300% in a week.

On November 2, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the x402 protocol allows stablecoin payments to integrate with web requests, becoming a fundamental component of future internet infrastructure.

This innovation links stablecoins to digital transactions, impacting cryptocurrency markets with significant growth potential, as evident from a 34,300% spike in x402-related transactions over one week.

Coinbase x402 Integrates USDC for Web Payments

Coinbase has launched its x402 protocol to integrate stablecoin payments into web requests. Brian Armstrong emphasized its potential to become a key internet component. BNB Chain and Circle are pivotal contributors, advancing technical and financial integrations.

This launch allows USDC integration into digital transactions, potentially transforming online money transfers. The massive uptake is evidenced by a market cap exceeding $1.19 billion, showcasing broad interest and engagement.

Market responses have been swift, with over 932,000 transactions in one week. Circle’s support implies confidence in regulatory compliance. Armstrong stated x402’s growth as “crazy,” highlighting optimism in the future potential.

x402’s Role in AI and API Monetization

Did you know? The x402 protocol is the first to utilize the long-reserved HTTP 402 status code for web payments, comparable to how Stripe transformed Web2 with seamless online transactions.

At press time, USDC holds a market cap of $75.81 billion, maintaining a stable $1.00 value. Its 24-hour trading volume saw a dip to $8.71 billion, and market dominance stood at 2.05%, according to CoinMarketCap as of November 2, 2025.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:31 UTC on November 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights x402 as a potential catalyst for broader AI and API monetization. With USDC and BNB integration, this advancement could foster enhanced financial interoperability and regulatory adaptability. Expect accelerated adoption in AI-driven payment systems.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/x402-stablecoin-web-payments-coinbase/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,343.71
$105,343.71$105,343.71

+1.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,539.68
$3,539.68$3,539.68

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5207
$2.5207$2.5207

+8.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.31
$166.31$166.31

+2.32%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17908
$0.17908$0.17908

+0.56%