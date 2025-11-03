Coinbase Launches x402 for Stablecoin Web Payments

Key Points: Brian Armstrong announced x402 for web-integrated payments.

Ecosystem surpasses $1.19 billion market cap.

Transactions grew over 34,300% in a week.

On November 2, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the x402 protocol allows stablecoin payments to integrate with web requests, becoming a fundamental component of future internet infrastructure.

This innovation links stablecoins to digital transactions, impacting cryptocurrency markets with significant growth potential, as evident from a 34,300% spike in x402-related transactions over one week.

Coinbase x402 Integrates USDC for Web Payments

Coinbase has launched its x402 protocol to integrate stablecoin payments into web requests. Brian Armstrong emphasized its potential to become a key internet component. BNB Chain and Circle are pivotal contributors, advancing technical and financial integrations.

This launch allows USDC integration into digital transactions, potentially transforming online money transfers. The massive uptake is evidenced by a market cap exceeding $1.19 billion, showcasing broad interest and engagement.

Market responses have been swift, with over 932,000 transactions in one week. Circle’s support implies confidence in regulatory compliance. Armstrong stated x402’s growth as “crazy,” highlighting optimism in the future potential.

x402’s Role in AI and API Monetization

Did you know? The x402 protocol is the first to utilize the long-reserved HTTP 402 status code for web payments, comparable to how Stripe transformed Web2 with seamless online transactions.

At press time, USDC holds a market cap of $75.81 billion, maintaining a stable $1.00 value. Its 24-hour trading volume saw a dip to $8.71 billion, and market dominance stood at 2.05%, according to CoinMarketCap as of November 2, 2025.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:31 UTC on November 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights x402 as a potential catalyst for broader AI and API monetization. With USDC and BNB integration, this advancement could foster enhanced financial interoperability and regulatory adaptability. Expect accelerated adoption in AI-driven payment systems.