Coinbase Reports $433M Profit Thanks to Stablecoin Growth – Best Wallet Token Crosses $16.7M

Coinbase has just posted a 32% jump in net income, confirming that crypto trading and stablecoins are back in full swing as we enter November.

The exchange has reported $433M net profit for Q3 2025 with revenues of $1.8B. This has outperformed analyst expectations and brought the stock to almost a 32% gain (before consolidating) since the start of the year.

Trading activity rebounded pretty fast after Bitcoin made moves in Q3 to reach an all-time high twice, first in July and then in August. Add to that a more accommodating regulatory stance from the Trump administration, and it’s clear why Coinbase had such a good quarter.

They’ll be hoping for much of the same in Q4, as transaction revenue rose 83% year-on-year to $1B, while subscription and service income climbed 34% to $747M.

Behind all the numbers is a clear story. Stablecoins are now arguably the most important profit generator. Coinbase produced $355M in stablecoin-related revenue this quarter, with its average $USDC holdings across its products hitting a record $15B. That’s a 7% and 9% increase since Q2, respectively. Impressive.

But what’s fueling this demand? Financial institutions are increasingly parking their liquidity in tokenized dollars, using them for settlement, yield strategies, and cross-border payments.

Even with all this success, Coinbase continued to increase its Bitcoin holdings. CEO Brian Armstrong announced on X that the company’s $BTC holdings increased in Q3 by 2,772 $BTC.

Coinbase is also continuously investing and expanding in other ways. In Q2, it acquired Deribit for $2.9B. Coinbase then opened the doors to crypto-as-a-service integration due to partnerships with JPMorgan, Citigroup, and PNC.

With clearer guidance from both US and European regulators, stablecoin adoption is moving from the fringe to the mainstream.

This renewed faith in stablecoins and friction-free usability is shifting attention to crypto wallets, as the everyday interface between traders and tokens.

And that’s where projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) come in, providing a tool that seamlessly combines security, liquidity, and accessibility in an intuitive design, ready for retail users.

From Institutions to Everyday Users

Coinbase’s Q3 results prove that liquidity and compliance are no longer the main barriers to crypto growth. The next frontier is user experience.

With maturing stablecoin and trading infrastructure, competition is increasing in the retail layer. This includes the wallets where people actually hold, swap, and use their assets.

While exchanges like Coinbase build top-down integrations with banks, Web3 wallets build bottom-up trust for retail users.

This is precisely the audience for whom Best Wallet and its native token $BEST have been built.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Gateway for Retail Adoption

Best Wallet is positioning itself as a new kind of Web3 gateway. One that merges security, simplicity, and earning potential into a single app.

The wallet provides a unified platform to manage assets, swap tokens, and access crypto presales all within the interface. Stablecoins like $USDT and $USDC are available across the Ethereum, BNB, and Solana networks, with plans to eventually support 60+ chains.

Retail users demand secure crypto wallets. Best Wallet uses Fireblocks MPC-CMP technology (the same used by financial institutions) to protect your private keys through distributed encryption. This removes the single point of failure that, unfortunately, plagues most crypto wallets.

The $BEST token powers this modern financial app. By holding $BEST, you can enjoy reduced transaction fees, early access to presales, increased staking rewards, and governance rights to vote on the wallet’s future.

Soon, you’ll be able to access the Best Card. This crypto debit card will enable you to spend your assets anywhere Mastercard is accepted, while earning cash back. Holding and staking $BEST will lower your transaction fees once again.

The presale traction so far has been impressive. $BEST has raised over $16.7M, with tokens priced at $0.025875. If the app’s 50% month-on-month user growth continues, we believe a Best Wallet Token price prediction of $0.62 is feasible in 2026. That would be close to a 24x from today’s price.

As wallets evolve into more than just a place to store crypto, the more user-friendly and income-generating features on offer, the more likely you are to succeed. Best Wallet ticks every box by offering built-in reward systems for everyday crypto use.

As always, this article does not constitute financial advice. Presales and crypto in general carry inherent risks. Please do your own research (DYOR) and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

