BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Quick Facts: 1️⃣ Coinbase’s Q3 net income hits $433M with $1.8B in revenue. 2️⃣ Stablecoin income climbed to $355M, with a record average $USDC balances across products reaching $15B. 3️⃣ Coinbase continues to grow thanks to its $2.9B Deribit acquisition and multiple bank partnerships. 4️⃣ $BEST stands out as a token fueling a retail-ready economy. […]Quick Facts: 1️⃣ Coinbase’s Q3 net income hits $433M with $1.8B in revenue. 2️⃣ Stablecoin income climbed to $355M, with a record average $USDC balances across products reaching $15B. 3️⃣ Coinbase continues to grow thanks to its $2.9B Deribit acquisition and multiple bank partnerships. 4️⃣ $BEST stands out as a token fueling a retail-ready economy. […]

Coinbase Reports $433M Profit Thanks to Stablecoin Growth – Best Wallet Token Crosses $16.7M

Oleh: Bitcoinist
2025/10/31 21:23
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02017+4.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007135-2.42%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01789-0.99%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000233-33.42%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%

Quick Facts:

  • 1⃣ Coinbase’s Q3 net income hits $433M with $1.8B in revenue.
  • 2⃣ Stablecoin income climbed to $355M, with a record average $USDC balances across products reaching $15B.
  • 3⃣ Coinbase continues to grow thanks to its $2.9B Deribit acquisition and multiple bank partnerships.
  • 4⃣ $BEST stands out as a token fueling a retail-ready economy. The presale has raised over $16.7M with 79% staking yields available for early buyers.

Coinbase has just posted a 32% jump in net income, confirming that crypto trading and stablecoins are back in full swing as we enter November.

The exchange has reported $433M net profit for Q3 2025 with revenues of $1.8B. This has outperformed analyst expectations and brought the stock to almost a 32% gain (before consolidating) since the start of the year.

Coinbase Q3 financial results.

Trading activity rebounded pretty fast after Bitcoin made moves in Q3 to reach an all-time high twice, first in July and then in August. Add to that a more accommodating regulatory stance from the Trump administration, and it’s clear why Coinbase had such a good quarter.

They’ll be hoping for much of the same in Q4, as transaction revenue rose 83% year-on-year to $1B, while subscription and service income climbed 34% to $747M.

Behind all the numbers is a clear story. Stablecoins are now arguably the most important profit generator. Coinbase produced $355M in stablecoin-related revenue this quarter, with its average $USDC holdings across its products hitting a record $15B. That’s a 7% and 9% increase since Q2, respectively. Impressive.

But what’s fueling this demand? Financial institutions are increasingly parking their liquidity in tokenized dollars, using them for settlement, yield strategies, and cross-border payments.

Even with all this success, Coinbase continued to increase its Bitcoin holdings. CEO Brian Armstrong announced on X that the company’s $BTC holdings increased in Q3 by 2,772 $BTC.

Coinbase CEO announcing the company’s $BTC holding increase of 2,773 $BTC.

Coinbase is also continuously investing and expanding in other ways. In Q2, it acquired Deribit for $2.9B. Coinbase then opened the doors to crypto-as-a-service integration due to partnerships with JPMorgan, Citigroup, and PNC.

With clearer guidance from both US and European regulators, stablecoin adoption is moving from the fringe to the mainstream.

This renewed faith in stablecoins and friction-free usability is shifting attention to crypto wallets, as the everyday interface between traders and tokens.

And that’s where projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) come in, providing a tool that seamlessly combines security, liquidity, and accessibility in an intuitive design, ready for retail users.

From Institutions to Everyday Users

Coinbase’s Q3 results prove that liquidity and compliance are no longer the main barriers to crypto growth. The next frontier is user experience.

With maturing stablecoin and trading infrastructure, competition is increasing in the retail layer. This includes the wallets where people actually hold, swap, and use their assets.

While exchanges like Coinbase build top-down integrations with banks, Web3 wallets build bottom-up trust for retail users.

This is precisely the audience for whom Best Wallet and its native token $BEST have been built.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Gateway for Retail Adoption

Best Wallet is positioning itself as a new kind of Web3 gateway. One that merges security, simplicity, and earning potential into a single app.

The wallet provides a unified platform to manage assets, swap tokens, and access crypto presales all within the interface. Stablecoins like $USDT and $USDC are available across the Ethereum, BNB, and Solana networks, with plans to eventually support 60+ chains.

Retail users demand secure crypto wallets. Best Wallet uses Fireblocks MPC-CMP technology (the same used by financial institutions) to protect your private keys through distributed encryption. This removes the single point of failure that, unfortunately, plagues most crypto wallets.

The $BEST token powers this modern financial app. By holding $BEST, you can enjoy reduced transaction fees, early access to presales, increased staking rewards, and governance rights to vote on the wallet’s future.

🪙 Learn how to buy Best Wallet Token in our step-by-step guide.

Soon, you’ll be able to access the Best Card. This crypto debit card will enable you to spend your assets anywhere Mastercard is accepted, while earning cash back. Holding and staking $BEST will lower your transaction fees once again.

The presale traction so far has been impressive. $BEST has raised over $16.7M, with tokens priced at $0.025875. If the app’s 50% month-on-month user growth continues, we believe a Best Wallet Token price prediction of $0.62 is feasible in 2026. That would be close to a 24x from today’s price.

As wallets evolve into more than just a place to store crypto, the more user-friendly and income-generating features on offer, the more likely you are to succeed. Best Wallet ticks every box by offering built-in reward systems for everyday crypto use.

Join the $BEST presale and start earning 79% staking rewards.

As always, this article does not constitute financial advice. Presales and crypto in general carry inherent risks. Please do your own research (DYOR) and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Authored by Aidan Weeks, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/coinbase-income-surges-433M-stablecoin-rally-best-wallet-token-16-7-m

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token blends meme culture with real utility. With weekly burns, NFTs, staking, and a global fanbase, it’s 2025’s best crypto presale pick.
RealLink
REAL$0.06926+2.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007166-1.79%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.03116-1.85%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 22:00
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.937+13.89%
Suilend
SEND$0.2736+17.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.005026+4.27%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17329-2.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.10302+2.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,117.17+1.60%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,066.25
$105,066.25$105,066.25

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,521.59
$3,521.59$3,521.59

+0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5229
$2.5229$2.5229

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.81
$165.81$165.81

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17802
$0.17802$0.17802

-0.67%