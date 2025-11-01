COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up →

XRP treasury initiatives are surging in 2025, with public companies like Evernorth raising over $1 billion to build substantial reserves in the cryptocurrency, signaling mainstream adoption of digital assets in corporate finance.

Trident Digital plans $500 million raise for XRP treasury – Singapore firm eyes major investment to capitalize on XRP’s utility in cross-border payments.

Webus International targets $300 million in non-equity funding to integrate XRP into its global chauffeur payment network.

VivoPower International allocates $121 million for an XRP reserve, highlighting growing corporate confidence in XRP’s stability and efficiency, per company disclosures.

Explore the rise of XRP treasuries in 2025 as firms like Evernorth lead with $1B+ investments. Discover trends, expert insights, and future implications for digital asset adoption—stay ahead in crypto finance today.

What is an XRP Treasury and Why Are Companies Building Them?

XRP treasury refers to a corporate strategy where public companies allocate funds to hold XRP, the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger, as part of their balance sheet reserves. This approach allows firms to diversify assets, hedge against traditional market volatility, and leverage XRP’s speed for international transactions. In 2025, this trend has accelerated, with multiple entities announcing significant raises to establish XRP holdings, driven by the asset’s proven efficiency in real-world financial applications.

How Does Evernorth’s $1 Billion XRP Treasury Impact the Market?

Evernorth’s business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp II, completed in October, raised approximately $1 billion in gross proceeds, positioning it as the largest public entity with an XRP treasury. The merged company now trades on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN, marking a milestone for institutional XRP adoption. According to company statements, this treasury will support innovative payment solutions and treasury management, potentially increasing XRP’s liquidity and market depth.

Supporting data from blockchain analytics firms like Messari shows XRP’s transaction volume has grown by 25% year-over-year in 2025, underscoring its appeal for corporate use. Experts, including Ripple’s former CTO David Schwartz, have noted that such treasuries enhance operational efficiency; as Schwartz stated in a recent interview, “XRP’s design for fast, low-cost settlements makes it ideal for modern corporate treasuries.” This structure not only bolsters Evernorth’s financial position but also sets a precedent for other firms exploring digital assets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Key XRP Treasury Announcements in 2025?

Public companies have made several notable moves this year. Trident Digital in Singapore plans to raise $500 million for an XRP treasury, focusing on digital asset integration. Webus International aims for $300 million in funding to back its payment network with XRP reserves. VivoPower International from Saudi Arabia targets $121 million, reflecting diverse global interest in XRP for treasury diversification.

How Will Ripple’s Swell Event Influence XRP Treasury Trends?

Ripple’s Swell event, set for November 4-5, will feature discussions on the future of digital asset treasuries (DATs) and XRP’s role. Attendees including David Schwartz, Asheesh Birla, and Michael Arrington will share insights on Evernorth’s strategies and broader market shifts. This gathering is expected to provide clarity on upcoming innovations, making it a pivotal moment for understanding voice-activated queries on XRP adoption in corporate settings.

Key Takeaways

Growing DAT Adoption : Public firms are increasingly using XRP treasuries to modernize finance, with raises totaling over $1.9 billion announced in 2025 alone.

: Public firms are increasingly using XRP treasuries to modernize finance, with raises totaling over $1.9 billion announced in 2025 alone. Evernorth’s Leadership : As the largest XRP treasury holder post-merger, Evernorth’s Nasdaq listing under XRPN validates institutional confidence in XRP’s infrastructure.

: As the largest XRP treasury holder post-merger, Evernorth’s Nasdaq listing under XRPN validates institutional confidence in XRP’s infrastructure. Expert Guidance Ahead: Insights from Ripple’s Swell event, including David Schwartz’s transition, will guide companies on integrating XRP for long-term treasury efficiency.

Conclusion

The surge in XRP treasury initiatives, exemplified by Evernorth’s landmark $1 billion raise and other corporate moves like Trident Digital’s plans, underscores the maturing role of digital asset treasuries in 2025. As firms leverage XRP’s strengths in speed and cost-efficiency, supported by insights from experts like David Schwartz, the landscape for corporate crypto adoption continues to evolve. Looking forward, events like Ripple Swell promise deeper strategies—business leaders should monitor these developments to optimize their own financial frameworks.

Digital asset treasuries (DATs) represent a transformative shift in corporate finance, where companies strategically hold cryptocurrencies like XRP to enhance liquidity and operational capabilities. This year has seen an explosion in such initiatives, particularly around XRP, as public firms recognize its potential for efficient cross-border payments and reserve management.

Starting with Trident Digital, the Singapore-based entity announced in June its intention to raise $500 million dedicated to building an XRP treasury. This move aligns with XRP’s established utility in facilitating rapid, low-cost international transfers, a feature that appeals to firms expanding globally.

Not far behind, Webus International disclosed plans to secure $300 million through non-equity funding channels. The funds are earmarked to fortify its worldwide chauffeur payment network by establishing a dedicated XRP reserve, demonstrating practical applications in everyday business operations.

Adding to the momentum, VivoPower International, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, revealed ambitions to construct a $121 million XRP treasury. This announcement highlights the cryptocurrency’s appeal in regions with robust financial innovation, where XRP’s compliance-friendly design supports regulatory adherence.

October brought the most significant development yet: Evernorth entered a business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp II, projected to generate $1 billion in gross proceeds. This transaction not only creates the largest public XRP treasury but also positions the entity for enhanced market influence. On October 30, the combined company commenced trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol XRPN, a clear indicator of mainstream integration.

What’s next?

Ripple recently shared via social media that CTO David Schwartz, serving as a strategic advisor to Evernorth, will participate in a panel at the Swell event from November 4 to 5. Joined by Evernorth CEO Asheesh Birla and Armada Acquisition Corp. II CEO Michael Arrington—backed by Arrington Capital—the discussion will cover expectations for Evernorth, XRP’s trajectory, and the broader rise of DATs.

In September, Schwartz announced his transition from daily Ripple CTO responsibilities by year’s end, moving to the company’s Board of Directors. This shift allows him to focus on long-term vision while continuing contributions. As a key architect of the XRP Ledger since its inception, Schwartz’s perspectives on future developments will be invaluable, especially amid his dual roles at Ripple and Evernorth.

Complementing these changes, Ripple acquired GTreasury last month—a Chicago-based fintech specializing in treasury management software—for $1 billion. This acquisition bolsters Ripple’s offerings in corporate treasury solutions, and further details may emerge at Swell, providing a holistic view of XRP’s integration into enterprise systems.

The trend of DATs, particularly those centered on XRP, reflects broader market maturity. According to reports from financial analysts at firms like Deloitte, corporate adoption of digital assets has risen 40% in 2025, driven by clearer regulations and technological advancements. XRP’s energy-efficient consensus mechanism, consuming far less power than proof-of-work alternatives, further enhances its suitability for institutional portfolios.

For companies, building an XRP treasury offers several advantages. First, it provides exposure to a high-utility asset without the volatility extremes of other cryptocurrencies. XRP’s average transaction settlement time of three to five seconds contrasts sharply with traditional systems, potentially reducing costs by up to 60%, as noted in studies by the World Bank on blockchain remittances.

Moreover, these treasuries enable innovative use cases. Webus International, for instance, plans to use its XRP reserve to streamline chauffeur payments across borders, eliminating intermediaries and forex fees. Similarly, VivoPower’s initiative could support energy sector financing in the Middle East, where XRP’s speed aids in volatile commodity markets.

Evernorth’s scale amplifies these benefits. With $1 billion in proceeds, the company aims to pioneer XRP-backed financial products, potentially including stablecoin integrations or DeFi lending. Nasdaq listing adds credibility, attracting institutional investors wary of unregulated assets. Bloomberg data indicates that listed crypto-related firms have seen 15% higher valuation multiples in 2025, underscoring the strategic value.

David Schwartz’s involvement adds authoritative depth. In past addresses, he has emphasized XRP’s role in bridging traditional and digital finance: “The XRP Ledger was built for scalability, handling 1,500 transactions per second—essential for global treasuries.” His advisory role at Evernorth ensures alignment with Ripple’s ecosystem, fostering symbiotic growth.

The Swell event will likely address regulatory landscapes too. With bodies like the SEC providing clearer guidelines in 2025, companies face fewer hurdles in holding XRP. Panels may explore compliance tools from GTreasury’s integration, helping firms navigate audits and reporting.

Challenges remain, however. Market fluctuations require robust risk management, and not all jurisdictions support crypto treasuries equally. Yet, successes like these announcements demonstrate feasibility. PwC’s global survey reports that 28% of treasurers now consider digital assets for reserves, up from 10% last year.

In summary, 2025 marks a pivotal year for XRP treasuries, blending corporate ambition with technological prowess. As Evernorth and peers advance, they pave the way for wider adoption, promising a more interconnected financial future.