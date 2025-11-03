The post Creditors Respond to Claims That “FTX Didn’t Actually Go Bankrupt” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sunil, representing FTX creditors, stated in a statement that the recovery rate creditors can achieve in “actual crypto value” ranges from 9% to 46%. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried recently claimed that all creditors had received over 100% recovery. According to Sunil, this rate could actually be even lower due to the current high levels of crypto prices. Sunil stated that despite the nominal 143% payout to be made as part of FTX’s bankruptcy process, creditors “will not be able to fully recover their losses” in actual crypto value. Sunil also stated that additional recovery could be achieved through airdrops by certain projects to FTX creditors outside of the bankruptcy process. He explained that Paradex has already airdropped tokens to FTX creditors, and that other projects are expected to follow suit. Sunil made the following statement: The actual crypto recovery rate in the FTX bankruptcy is between 9% and 46%. However, due to high crypto prices, this is likely lower. I’ve observed a tendency in some circles to protect scammers and attack projects that help creditors. Additional recovery will come from airdrops projects will make to FTX creditors. FTX creditors are currently the most valuable community for projects. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/creditors-respond-to-claims-that-ftx-didnt-actually-go-bankrupt/ The post Creditors Respond to Claims That “FTX Didn’t Actually Go Bankrupt” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sunil, representing FTX creditors, stated in a statement that the recovery rate creditors can achieve in “actual crypto value” ranges from 9% to 46%. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried recently claimed that all creditors had received over 100% recovery. According to Sunil, this rate could actually be even lower due to the current high levels of crypto prices. Sunil stated that despite the nominal 143% payout to be made as part of FTX’s bankruptcy process, creditors “will not be able to fully recover their losses” in actual crypto value. Sunil also stated that additional recovery could be achieved through airdrops by certain projects to FTX creditors outside of the bankruptcy process. He explained that Paradex has already airdropped tokens to FTX creditors, and that other projects are expected to follow suit. Sunil made the following statement: The actual crypto recovery rate in the FTX bankruptcy is between 9% and 46%. However, due to high crypto prices, this is likely lower. I’ve observed a tendency in some circles to protect scammers and attack projects that help creditors. Additional recovery will come from airdrops projects will make to FTX creditors. FTX creditors are currently the most valuable community for projects. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/creditors-respond-to-claims-that-ftx-didnt-actually-go-bankrupt/