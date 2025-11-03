Creditors Respond to Claims That “FTX Didn’t Actually Go Bankrupt”

BursaDEX+
2025/11/03
2025/11/03 02:45
Sunil, representing FTX creditors, stated in a statement that the recovery rate creditors can achieve in “actual crypto value” ranges from 9% to 46%.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried recently claimed that all creditors had received over 100% recovery.

According to Sunil, this rate could actually be even lower due to the current high levels of crypto prices.

Sunil stated that despite the nominal 143% payout to be made as part of FTX’s bankruptcy process, creditors “will not be able to fully recover their losses” in actual crypto value.

Sunil also stated that additional recovery could be achieved through airdrops by certain projects to FTX creditors outside of the bankruptcy process. He explained that Paradex has already airdropped tokens to FTX creditors, and that other projects are expected to follow suit.

Sunil made the following statement:

