Critical November 13 Date Approaches for XRP Holders and New ETF

Canary Capital plans to launch its spot-based XRP exchange-traded fund on November 13, 2025.

The asset manager amended its S-1 registration statement on October 24 to make the ETF auto-effective after 20 days.

Paul Barron believes November 13 could be the most important date for XRP holders in recent years.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, launched in September, has already surpassed $114 million in assets under management.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan predicts XRP ETFs could attract billions of dollars within the first few months of launch.

XRP holders may witness a historic moment on November 13, 2025. Canary Capital plans to launch its spot-based XRP exchange-traded fund on this date. The upcoming ETF could reshape how institutional investors access XRP.

XRP Holders Await November 13 ETF Launch

Canary Capital amended its S-1 registration statement on October 24, 2025. The asset manager removed the delaying amendment that gave the SEC exclusive control over launch timing. This strategic move enables the XRP ETF to become automatically effective after 20 days.

Pro-crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett confirmed the potential November 13 launch date. Canary previously launched ETFs focused on Litecoin and Hedera with success. The company now aims to replicate this success with its XRP product.

Paul Barron hosts the cryptocurrency podcast, The Paul Barron Network. He believes November 13 represents the most crucial date for XRP holders in recent years. The economic impact of this ETF could transform the market landscape.

The new ETF provides regulated exposure to XRP for institutional clients. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan predicts that these funds could attract billions of dollars within months. His forecast reflects growing institutional interest in XRP holdings.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, launched in September, quickly surpassed $100 million. This fund now manages $114 million in assets. The rapid growth demonstrates strong demand among XRP holders seeking regulated products.

Six other major firms have pending XRP ETF applications with regulators. WisdomTree, Bitwise, 21Shares, CoinShares, Grayscale, and Franklin Templeton compete for market share. Canary’s auto-effective strategy gives it a potential first-mover advantage.

XRP Price Could React to ETF Launch

XRP holders saw the token surge over 10% after the SEC settlement. Ripple announced earlier this year that it had agreed to settle its lawsuit with the SEC. This resolution removed a significant obstacle for XRP holders and investors.

Paul Barron suggests the ETF launch could trigger another price surge. He compares the upcoming event to previous milestones that boosted XRP. Market observers anticipate that institutional inflows will support higher valuations.

The competitive race among ETF providers intensifies ahead of November 13. Each firm seeks to capture institutional demand from XRP holders worldwide. The first approved ETF could capture a significant early market share.

Regulatory Factors May Affect Launch Timeline

Nasdaq must approve Canary’s accompanying Form 8-A application for the launch. This approval remains pending as the target date approaches. The regulatory process determines whether XRP holders see the ETF debut on schedule.

The U.S. government reopening could influence the timeline for XRP holders. Full SEC operations may resume if government functions return to normal. The agency might issue additional comments that could delay the launch.

XRP holders await confirmation from Canary Capital and regulatory authorities. The November 13 date represents a potential milestone for the community. Whether the launch proceeds as planned depends on final regulatory clearance.

