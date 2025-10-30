Cronos (CRO) rolls out “Smarturn” upgrade for advanced EVM features

Cronos EVM v1.5.0 has officially debuted today, October 30.

The upgrade introduces new EVM opcodes, smart accounts, and enhanced interoperability.

Smarturn targets a more flexible, faster, and developer-friendly blockchain.

The Cronos blockchain has announced the launch of its anticipated Smarturn upgrade, welcoming a new era in its network evolution.

The update brings significant improvements across Cronos’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), including increased interoperability, enhanced ecosystem performance, and smooth wallet functionality.

According to the announcement:

The blockchain temporarily paused operations for roughly 60 minutes to integrate the new components.

Meanwhile, services are resuming gradually as the Cronos ecosystem undergoes a key milestone.

Smarturn aims to revolutionize Cronos through speed and compatibility using its unique innovations.

Smarter accounts arrive on Cronos

The high-end EIP-7702 smart account support is at the core of Cronos’ latest upgrade. With this feature, regular user wallets (Externally Owned Account (EOA) can perform like smart contract wallets.

That helps unlock capabilities previously possible via different accounts. According to the official blog:

Individuals can now perform different activities without changing account types, including using flexible gas payment methods, personalizing permissions, batching many transactions, and programming wallet behavior.

With EIP-7702, Cronos joins the few EVM-compatible platforms boasting such a level of account abstraction, merging automated control with simplicity.

The functionality will advance DeFi platforms and decentralized applications (dApps) on the Cronos blockchain through efficiency and user-friendliness.

Performance sees a massive boost

Furthermore, Cronos upgraded its EVM’s VM to operate on go-Ethereum v1.15.11, aligning with Ethereum’s Prague and Cancun upgrades.

The update aims to make contract execution and transacting cheaper and faster.

Also, it brings comprehensive client improvements and new EVM opcodes on Cronos to enhance efficiency, developer experience, and debugging. The team added:

Together, these upgrades make the Cronos EVM runtime faster, lighter, and more developer-centric.

Enhanced interoperability and tools

Smarturn also improves infrastructure for cross-chain builders and developers.

For instance, a new RPC endpoint enables the fetching of full block data in a single query.

That’s a win for dApp backends, analytics dashboards, and blockchain explorers.

Moreover, the mempool now allows users to cancel or speed up pending transactions.

That improves responsiveness amid massive network load.

Also, Cronos has adopted IBC v2 through ibc-go v10.1.1 to bolster cross-chain communication.

CRO price outlook

The alt hovered at $0.1470 after dropping roughly 1.5% the past 24 hours.

Its daily trading volume has collapsed by more than 60%, signaling faded enthusiasm.

Nonetheless, CRO reflects the broader sentiments.

Bitcoin trades below the key $110,000 after shedding nearly 3% of its value over the previous 24 hours.

Markets lost momentum after Powell’s cautious remarks concerning a rate cut in December.

The post Cronos (CRO) rolls out “Smarturn” upgrade for advanced EVM features appeared first on CoinJournal.