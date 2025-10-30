Crypto ATM compliance: AUSTRAC fines Cryptolink AU$56,340

A AU$56,340 penalty imposed on Cryptolink on 30 October 2025 highlights crypto ATM compliance risks for operators.
AUSTRAC found weaknesses in Cryptolink’s AML/CTF framework and late reporting of a large cash transaction. The regulator imposed a AU$56,340 fine and issued an enforceable undertaking that requires remediation and independent oversight.
AUSTRAC’s Crypto Taskforce estimated that 85% of ATM transactions made by the 90 most prolific users were proceeds of scams or other illicit activity.
The agency also recorded 2,024 crypto ATM terminals nationwide, and said the action was “designed to ensure useable intelligence does not slip through the cracks” (CoinDesk report).
Cryptolink must engage independent third-party auditors to verify it has reported required transactions and that controls for large cash transactions are effective. The enforcement follows a government proposal announced weeks earlier to grant AUSTRAC expanded powers to police crypto ATMs, signalling tighter australian crypto atm regulation.
Operators should expect more rigorous external scrutiny and clearer reporting obligations as a result.
Operators should prepare for stricter transaction reporting, tighter customer due diligence and more frequent external reviews.
Smaller firms may face disproportionate compliance costs relative to fines such as AU$56,340, but the order — and the requirement for third-party auditors — raises the bar for operator compliance and crypto ATM scam prevention.