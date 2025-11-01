BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Faruk Fatih Ozer, the former chief executive of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, has been found dead in his prison cell in Tekirdag.Faruk Fatih Ozer, the former chief executive of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, has been found dead in his prison cell in Tekirdag.

Crypto exchange boss found dead in Turkish jail, state media confirms

Oleh: Crypto.news
2025/11/01 23:00
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.0002381+8.42%
Cellframe
CELL$0.1772+0.22%

Faruk Fatih Ozer, the former CEO of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, has been found dead in his prison cell in the western Turkish city of Tekirdag.

Summary
  • Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Ozer found dead in Turkish prison cell.
  • Ozer was serving an 11,196-year sentence for fraud and criminal activity.
  • Officials suspect suicide.

State-run broadcaster TRT reported the news on Saturday. An investigation is under way and officials are focusing on the possibility that Ozer committed suicide.

The 31-year-old was serving an 11,196-year prison sentence for crimes including fraud and leading a criminal organization following Thodex’s collapse in 2021.

Thodex imploded after final promotional campaign

Ozer founded Thodex in Istanbul in 2017 as a high school dropout. The platform grew to become one of Turkey’s biggest crypto exchanges with approximately 390,000 to 400,000 users.

The exchange was the only platform in Turkey at the time to offer Bitcoin ATM services.

Thodex ran its final promotional campaign from March 15 to April 15, 2021, and offered free Dogecoin to new users.

Around 4 million tokens were distributed. The campaign coincided with “Dogeday” on April 20, 2021, when Dogecoin’s price increased by 20%.

On April 20, 2021, users began experiencing transaction disruptions. Thodex claimed the issues were from a cyberattack. The following day, trading halted entirely and users could no longer access their accounts.

While the prosecutor’s initial indictment estimated total losses at around $24 million, Turkish media reported figures as high as $2 billion. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis estimated losses at $2.6 billion.

Ozer captured after fleeing to Albania

Ozer fled to Albania after the company’s collapse. An Interpol international arrest warrant was issued in April 2021. He was arrested in Albania on August 30, 2022, after more than a year on the run.

An Albanian court ordered his extradition to Turkey in 2022. Ozer was extradited in April 2023 and detained by police upon arrival.

On September 7, 2023, an Istanbul court found Ozer guilty on multiple charges including aggravated fraud, leading a criminal organization, money laundering, and being a member of an organization.

He was sentenced to 11,196 years, 10 months, and 15 days in prison and fined 135 million Turkish liras.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token blends meme culture with real utility. With weekly burns, NFTs, staking, and a global fanbase, it’s 2025’s best crypto presale pick.
RealLink
REAL$0.06926+2.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007166-1.79%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.03116-1.85%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 22:00
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.937+13.89%
Suilend
SEND$0.2736+17.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.005026+4.27%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17329-2.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.10302+2.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,117.17+1.60%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,014.23
$105,014.23$105,014.23

-0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,517.90
$3,517.90$3,517.90

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5228
$2.5228$2.5228

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.70
$165.70$165.70

-0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17776
$0.17776$0.17776

-0.82%