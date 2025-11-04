BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Crypto funds saw $360M outflows after Powell’s speech, yet BlockchainFX gains momentum as investors shift to real utility and early presale value at $0.029.Crypto funds saw $360M outflows after Powell’s speech, yet BlockchainFX gains momentum as investors shift to real utility and early presale value at $0.029.

Crypto Funds Record $360 Million Outflows Following Powell Speech – BlockchainFX Emerges as the Top New Crypto to Buy Now

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/04 18:33
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00229+10,09%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01707+0,53%
RealLink
REAL$0,06951+2,40%
chartup

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest remarks have shaken the global crypto landscape. Following his comments on uncertain rate cuts, investors pulled a staggering $360 million from digital asset funds, marking one of the largest weekly outflows this quarter. Bitcoin ETFs led the selloff, losing nearly $946 million, while Ethereum products also faced moderate redemptions as traders looked to reduce exposure to volatile markets.

Yet amid the fear, Solana stood out as the lone exception. The blockchain attracted $421 million in inflows, showing that institutional investors are shifting focus toward assets with tangible yield potential and scalable infrastructure. This growing appetite for real-utility projects has turned the spotlight toward BlockchainFX ($BFX) — a new project now being recognized as both the best crypto presale and the top new crypto to buy now in 2025.

Market Uncertainty Creates a New Opportunity for Real-Utility Projects

Powell’s hawkish tone emphasized that premature rate cuts could reignite inflation, triggering a risk-off mood across global markets. Treasury yields climbed, liquidity thinned, and investors became selective — choosing assets with long-term use cases instead of speculative hype. This macro shift created a perfect entry window for BlockchainFX, which combines crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one powerful decentralized trading ecosystem.

BlockchainFX’s ability to merge traditional finance with DeFi gives it a real-world edge over most tokens. In a climate where capital is fleeing speculative assets, projects like BFX are emerging as the top new crypto to buy now due to their strong fundamentals, verified audits, and multi-market exposure.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Best Crypto Presale Offering Stability and Rewards

Currently priced at $0.029, BlockchainFX has already raised over $10.7 million from 16,600+ participants, bringing it within reach of its $11 million soft cap. The platform redistributes up to 70% of trading fees to holders in USDT and BFX, and staking offers up to 90% APY, turning every trade into passive income. Its Gold, Green, and Metal Visa cards allow users to spend crypto globally, creating the kind of daily usability that investors seek in the best crypto presale opportunities.

Audited by CertiK and verified by Solidproof, BlockchainFX delivers institutional-grade transparency that separates it from the average token launch. The project’s Unified Platform integrates multiple financial markets into one dashboard, letting users trade instantly across asset classes. This functionality is why analysts are calling it the top new crypto to buy now, especially as investors migrate toward projects offering real financial utility instead of speculation.

BlockchainFX $500,000 Giveaway Ignites Early Investor Excitement

To celebrate its presale success, BlockchainFX has launched a $500,000 Gleam giveaway with top prizes worth up to $250,000 in BFX. Anyone investing $100 or more qualifies automatically, fueling massive engagement as the presale enters its final stretch. The event not only rewards early adopters but also amplifies confidence in what many now see as the best crypto presale of the year.

BFX

BlockchainFX Presale From $0.01 To $0.029 – Racing Toward $0.05 Launch

The BlockchainFX presale started at $0.01 and has climbed steadily to $0.029, racing toward its confirmed $0.05 launch price. Analysts predict a $5 target post-launch, a potential 170x return. For example, a $5,000 investment now secures about 172,413 BFX, worth $8,620 at launch and an incredible $862,000 if the price reaches $5.

With the BLOCK30 promo code still, investors receive 30% more tokens, pushing potential ROI even higher. Multiple payment options, including Card, ETH, BTC, BNB, SOL, and USDT, make entry seamless for both retail and institutional participants. As the top new crypto to buy now, BlockchainFX combines accessibility, innovation, and real rewards unmatched in today’s market.

Why BlockchainFX Stands Apart from Solana and Others

While Solana’s record inflows highlight growing institutional demand for scalable yield platforms, BlockchainFX offers a more diversified model that connects digital and traditional finance under one roof. Solana thrives on transaction efficiency, but BlockchainFX takes that a step further — integrating trading, staking, and real spending power in one ecosystem. This makes it both the best crypto presale for utility-driven investors and the top new crypto to buy now for long-term profitability.

In contrast, many other altcoins remain heavily reliant on speculative volume. BlockchainFX, by redistributing trading fees and providing real yield, aligns its incentives with its community, creating sustainable growth even in volatile markets.

BlockDAG and Remittix React to Market Sentiment

BlockDAG recently announced network upgrades aimed at improving scalability, but its adoption remains slow compared to BlockchainFX’s surging presale interest. Remittix continues to expand its remittance partnerships but still lacks the broad multi-asset reach that makes BlockchainFX the top new crypto to buy now. Both projects show potential, yet neither matches BFX’s audited transparency, integrated trading ecosystem, and daily usability, the traits defining the best crypto presale projects in 2025.

bfx987

Investor Takeaway: In a Risk-Off Market, BlockchainFX Is the Smart Money Play

The latest $360 million in crypto fund outflows underscore a major market transition, investors are abandoning hype and embracing value. Projects that generate real yield, utility, and verifiable trust are emerging as leaders. BlockchainFX stands at the center of this shift, delivering a tangible use case that unites DeFi with global finance.

Based on expert analysis, BlockchainFX is both the best crypto presale and the top new crypto to buy now, offering unmatched upside potential before its $0.05 launch. With the BLOCK30  bonus still active and presale nearly sold out, investors have only a narrow window to act. In a market searching for security, stability, and scale, BlockchainFX isn’t just surviving the storm, it’s defining the next era of crypto growth.

For More Information

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0,01272-0,78%
Solana
SOL$166,18+2,38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,31+0,43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2,5229+9,35%
GET
GET$0,001056+1,24%
READY
READY$0,017259+2,07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00140194-0,46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 391,99
$105 391,99$105 391,99

+1,57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 541,44
$3 541,44$3 541,44

+0,73%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5248
$2,5248$2,5248

+9,01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,43
$166,43$166,43

+2,39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17937
$0,17937$0,17937

+0,72%