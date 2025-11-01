BursaDEX+
Crypto Hacks Drop 85% in October as Market Faces Historic $20 Billion Crash

Oleh: CoinPedia
2025/11/01 21:22
Iran’s Nobitex Confirms $48M Hack, Vows Full Reimbursement

October 2025 turned out to be a quieter month for crypto security breaches — but not without drama. According to data shared by blockchain security firm PeckShield, around 15 major exploits drained nearly $18.18 million in total. While this figure sounds alarming, it actually marks a massive 85.7% drop compared to September’s staggering $127 million in losses.

$20 Billion Vanished in Hours

While hack numbers fell sharply, October 10 became one of the darkest days in crypto history. A sudden market crash erased over $20 billion in leveraged trades within hours, marking the largest liquidation event ever recorded.

The chaos overshadowed even the biggest exploits of the month, proving once again how unpredictable the crypto space can be.

Garden Finance Tops the Hack List

Despite the market crash taking headlines, hackers didn’t rest completely.

  • Garden Finance was the biggest victim, losing $11 million.
  • Typus Finance followed with $3.4 million stolen.
  • Abracadabra.Money (MIM_Spell) came third, reporting $1.8 million in losses.

PeckShield also tracked stolen funds, showing over 8,600 ETH moved through suspicious wallets, proving that cybercriminals are still active behind the scenes.

Is Crypto Security Finally Improving — or Just Taking a Break?

The sharp drop in exploits might suggest that better defenses and audits are working. But experts warn the calm could be temporary. Many believe the market crash simply slowed down hacker activity and on-chain transactions.

For now, October’s data offers a brief sigh of relief — but in crypto, peace rarely lasts long.

