BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Crypto Is The “Industry Of The Future”: David Sacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Trump’s Crypto and AI Czar, David Sacks, is making a bold case for America to reclaim leadership in digital innovation — calling crypto “the industry of the future.” Speaking alongside a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, as well as entrepreneur Erik Torenberg, Sacks emphasized that the U.S. needs clear regulatory standards to keep crypto innovation onshore.  He criticized the Biden administration’s “regulation by enforcement” approach, arguing that under SEC Chair Gary Gensler, crypto entrepreneurs were prosecuted instead of given clear rules to follow. “All the entrepreneurs I’ve talked to over the years say the same thing — just tell us what the rules are,” Sacks said. “During the Biden years, you had an SEC chairman who took an approach, which I guess has been called regulation through enforcement, which basically means you just get prosecuted. ” United States as the crypto capital of the planet Sacks said President Trump’s campaign pledge to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the planet” and to fire Gensler resonated strongly with voters. “He’s talked about how surprised he was at the big ovation he got at that,” Sacks noted, underscoring the growing political weight of crypto policy. Under the Trump administration, Sacks said the goal will be to establish regulatory clarity that protects consumers while fostering innovation and competitiveness. “Providing certainty means entrepreneurs can build here in America,” he added. Last night on 60 Minutes, President Trump reinforced his support for crypto in the United States, saying “I only care about one thing: will we be number one in crypto.”  The discussion also touched on AI competition with China, the need for a federal crypto framework, and the role of abundant energy in powering future technologies.  Sacks positioned both crypto and AI as twin pillars of America’s technological leadership — sectors… The post Crypto Is The “Industry Of The Future”: David Sacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Trump’s Crypto and AI Czar, David Sacks, is making a bold case for America to reclaim leadership in digital innovation — calling crypto “the industry of the future.” Speaking alongside a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, as well as entrepreneur Erik Torenberg, Sacks emphasized that the U.S. needs clear regulatory standards to keep crypto innovation onshore.  He criticized the Biden administration’s “regulation by enforcement” approach, arguing that under SEC Chair Gary Gensler, crypto entrepreneurs were prosecuted instead of given clear rules to follow. “All the entrepreneurs I’ve talked to over the years say the same thing — just tell us what the rules are,” Sacks said. “During the Biden years, you had an SEC chairman who took an approach, which I guess has been called regulation through enforcement, which basically means you just get prosecuted. ” United States as the crypto capital of the planet Sacks said President Trump’s campaign pledge to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the planet” and to fire Gensler resonated strongly with voters. “He’s talked about how surprised he was at the big ovation he got at that,” Sacks noted, underscoring the growing political weight of crypto policy. Under the Trump administration, Sacks said the goal will be to establish regulatory clarity that protects consumers while fostering innovation and competitiveness. “Providing certainty means entrepreneurs can build here in America,” he added. Last night on 60 Minutes, President Trump reinforced his support for crypto in the United States, saying “I only care about one thing: will we be number one in crypto.”  The discussion also touched on AI competition with China, the need for a federal crypto framework, and the role of abundant energy in powering future technologies.  Sacks positioned both crypto and AI as twin pillars of America’s technological leadership — sectors…

Crypto Is The “Industry Of The Future”: David Sacks

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 09:11
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12471+3.51%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.829+15.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06303-1.59%
WELL3
WELL$0.000042--%
Union
U$0.006059-2.08%

President Trump’s Crypto and AI Czar, David Sacks, is making a bold case for America to reclaim leadership in digital innovation — calling crypto “the industry of the future.”

Speaking alongside a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, as well as entrepreneur Erik Torenberg, Sacks emphasized that the U.S. needs clear regulatory standards to keep crypto innovation onshore. 

He criticized the Biden administration’s “regulation by enforcement” approach, arguing that under SEC Chair Gary Gensler, crypto entrepreneurs were prosecuted instead of given clear rules to follow.

“All the entrepreneurs I’ve talked to over the years say the same thing — just tell us what the rules are,” Sacks said. “During the Biden years, you had an SEC chairman who took an approach, which I guess has been called regulation through enforcement, which basically means you just get prosecuted. ”

United States as the crypto capital of the planet

Sacks said President Trump’s campaign pledge to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the planet” and to fire Gensler resonated strongly with voters.

“He’s talked about how surprised he was at the big ovation he got at that,” Sacks noted, underscoring the growing political weight of crypto policy.

Under the Trump administration, Sacks said the goal will be to establish regulatory clarity that protects consumers while fostering innovation and competitiveness.

“Providing certainty means entrepreneurs can build here in America,” he added.

Last night on 60 Minutes, President Trump reinforced his support for crypto in the United States, saying “I only care about one thing: will we be number one in crypto.” 

The discussion also touched on AI competition with China, the need for a federal crypto framework, and the role of abundant energy in powering future technologies. 

Sacks positioned both crypto and AI as twin pillars of America’s technological leadership — sectors that, in his view, will define the next decade of global economic growth.

Last December, President Trump appointed David Sacks as the White House AI and Crypto Czar to shape policy in both sectors.

In his part-time role, Sacks was tasked to promote a pro-innovation, deregulatory approach to AI and develop a clear legal framework for the cryptocurrency industry. 

Sacks was instrumental in crafting the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. He pushed and clarified that the new federal Bitcoin reserve to be funded using BTC already owned by the U.S. government through asset forfeitures — meaning no taxpayer cost. 

Sacks said the government will hold, not sell, these assets, describing the reserve as a “digital Fort Knox.”

He added that the policy aims to prevent past mistakes where premature Bitcoin sales cost taxpayers over $17 billion in unrealized gains.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/business/sacks-calls-crypto-the-future

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,351.31
$105,351.31$105,351.31

+1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,538.18
$3,538.18$3,538.18

+0.64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5239
$2.5239$2.5239

+8.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.26
$166.26$166.26

+2.29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17913
$0.17913$0.17913

+0.58%