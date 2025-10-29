Crypto Market Sees Slight Dip as Fear Persists

The crypto landscape has witnessed a minor decline over the past 24 hours. Hence, the total crypto market capitalization has touched the $3.8T following a 1.34% dip. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has witnessed a 5.90% rise, reaching the $171.75B mark. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is also standing at 39 points, showing a lingering “Fear.”
Particularly, the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is now changing hands at $112,950.15. This price level indicates a decrease of 0.84% while its market dominance accounts for 59.2% In addition to this, the flagship altcoin, Ethereum ($ETH), is now trading at up to $4,019.59. The respective price indicates a 1.96% drop. Along with that, Ethereum’s ($ETH) market dominance currently sits at 12.8%.
Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the past 24 hours take into account Axoloti Token ($AXOME), Tesla ($TSLA), and Beers ($BEER). Specifically, $AXOME has gone through a staggering 3015.84% increase in its price, reaching the price level of $0.001483. Subsequently, $TSLA has seen a 1233.59% increase, touching the price of $241.82. Following that, with a 423.22% rise, $BEER is the 3rd top crypto gainer, wth its price reaching $0.00006838.
Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has plunged to $153.789B, led by a 1.71% decrease. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has recorded a 1.80% decline, reaching $39.091B. Nevertheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, SmartDEX dominates the DeFi sector, accounting for a 596583% increase over twenty-four hours.
On the other hand, the NFT sales volume has dropped by 5.05%, claiming the $15,356,508 mark. Even then, the top-selling NFT collection, DX Terminal, has surged by 143.98% to attain the $1,609,681 spot.
Moving on, the crypto market has also gone through several other notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the global payment giant, Visa, is expanding its stablecoin abilities across issuance, cross-border payments, and settlement across 4 exclusive blockchains.
Moreover, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission has issued the long-awaited guidance regarding crypto assets before crypto licensing phase. Furthermore, Securitize, a well-known tokenization platform, is going public at a valuation of up to $1.25B, via Cantro SPAC.