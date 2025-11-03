Crypto Mining News: UAE Telecom du Launches “Cloud Miner” Service for Crypto Mining Subscribers

UAE telecom provider du launched “Cloud Miner.” It offers residents subscription-based crypto mining via existing data centers.

In a significant, du, a major UAE telecom formally launched its new Cloud Miner service. This offering is a Cloud Mining as a Service (MaaS) initiative. Specifically, it enables the residents of UAE to mine crypto easily. Users are allowed to rent computational power on a subscription basis on the fly. Furthermore, it uses du’s extensive data centers around the country.

Cloud Miner Aims to Pioneer Sustainable Crypto Innovation

At first, the cloud mining offer is called “Cloud Miner.” Moreover, it is offered under du’s operating sub-brand, du Tech. Thus, the service makes use of du’s strong ICT infrastructure and data center capabilities. As a result, the main objective becomes being a pioneer of sustainable crypto innovation at the local level. Indeed, the service is only available for the UAE residents exclusively.

Also, this service is in line with du’s fundamental commitments. Specifically, these commitments include transparency and security for all users. Furthermore, strict compliance with regulations is a big focus. Therefore, du’s goal is to supply a reliable entry point. This secure access opens the world of cryptocurrency mining efficiently.

Subsequently, Cloud Miner makes the entry process a lot easier. It provides a platform to the clients immediately in the form of a cloud. This greatly simplifies traditional mining processes as a result. Clients benefit from all the advantages of mining, including possible Bitcoin rewards. Moreover, they can easily be a part of the blockchain ecosystem.

On the other hand, users get rid of the typical burdens completely. These burdens involve hardware management and maintenance issues. They also save themselves from the high electricity costs altogether. As such, operations may begin immediately after a simple subscription. The service is being made available to a large audience.

In fact, customers are able to bid on capacity via an Internet auction. Furthermore, the bidding period is from November 3rd – 9th. This transparent process enables the residents to secure its mining capacity effortlessly. As such, it democratizes access to crypto participation on the spot.

du Ensures Security and Transparency with Fixed 24-Month Contracts

Jasim AlAwadi, CICTO at du commented on the launch. He said Cloud Miner provides an easy point of entry. As a result, it makes full use of du’s reputation for reliability and security. Furthermore, the service represents du’s fundamental commitment to innovation. Thus, it is useful to ensure the sustainability of digital finance in the UAE.

Moreover, du differentiates its service based on competitive pricing. It has transparent contracts without any hidden fees whatsoever. Specifically, clients can get a capacity of 250 TH/s easily. This capacity is provided by a simple web application. In addition, the term of the contract is fixed at 24 months for certainty.

Furthermore, du ensures strict compliance of all transactions with KYC/AML. Consequently, high-value transactions is using the secure UAE Pass system. Moreover, the security of the accounts is strengthened with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Therefore, du shows its great commitment to offering a trustworthy service. This emphasis helps to build customer confidence to a great extent.

Therefore, the launching of Cloud Miner under du Tech is important. It ignores the backward-looking approach of du to new technologies. Specifically, du makes the process of entering mining much easier. Access is now possible with a few simple clicks. Ultimately, this service offers computational power through yearly contracts. As a result, it is now more secure than ever before in terms of crypto market entry.

In conclusion, the new service that has just been launched stands out quite clearly. It offers ultimate transparency and reliability. Moreover, du makes good use of the ability to deliver effectively. Thus, these core values are key to du’s new offering. Clients gain confidence and trust in their Bitcoin cloud mining initiatives on the go.