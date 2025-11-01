Crypto News: Defunct Crypto Exchange Thodex Founder Faruk Fatih Ozer Found Dead in Prison

BursaDEX+
Oleh: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/01 21:30
Defunct Crypto Exchange Thodex Founder Faruk Fatih Ozer was found deceased in his Turkish prison cell, prompting a formal suicide investigation by authorities.

Faruk Fatih Ozer, founder and former CEO of the defunct crypto exchange Thodex, was found dead. Prison officials found his body in his high-security cell in Turkey this morning. Investigators were immediately called to investigate the circumstances. Consequently, the idea that Ozer’s death was a suicide is a very strong possibility in the eyes of the authorities.

Thodex Collapse Led to Decades-Long Sentence for Aggravated Fraud

Firstly, Ozer is the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Thodex launched in 2017. However, suddenly, the platform collapsed in April 2021. As a result, the sudden closure resulted in enormous financial losses for many investors. Ozer promptly escaped from the Turkish country after the platform was discontinued.

Thereupon, Ozer was accused of several serious crimes by the Turkish authorities. These included extreme laundering of money and severe aggravated fraud. As a result, this complex case attracted a widespread audience and legal interest throughout the country, and Ozer was ultimately caught.

Moreover, Turkish police were able to arrest Ozer while he was hiding in Albania. His official arrest date was on August 30, 2022. As a result, Ozer was promptly extradited to Turkey to stand trial. His case was a landmark legal event in digital asset crimes.

Finally, Ozer was sentenced in September 2023. He got an astronomical jail sentence. Specifically, the court handed down a whopping sentence of 11,196 years total. This punishment was based on convictions for the crime of fraud in the second degree and leading an organized crime group.

Also, this sentence is one of the longest formal sentences that have been issued in the history of Turkish laws. The court wanted to send a message that serious penalties are imposed on the commission of large-scale financial crimes. Thus, the trial included many of the crucial persons involved in Thodex’s activity.

High-Security Penitentiary Incident Prompts Immediate Inquiry

Furthermore, Ozer’s siblings and other senior employees associated with Thodex were also detained and sent to prison. Therefore, the Thodex collapse was a significant turning point for crypto regulation around the world. The whole case highlighted the financial risk of unregulated exchange platforms.

Accordingly, Ozer had been serving his multi-decade sentence in the TekirdaG F-Type High Security Closed Penitentiary. Prison officials discovered him dead in the bathroom in his private cell this morning. He was found in his single cell, which was assigned to him at the facility.

Specifically, the authorities have confirmed that Ozer was found hanging. Prison officials ruled that Ozer was dead after conducting an examination. As such, the high-profile nature of the case required the immediate and extensive action of law enforcement agencies.

As a result, a more detailed investigation has now formally been initiated by the judicial authorities. Police are seriously considering that Ozer died by suicide. In addition, this query will closely explore all events that preceded the discovery. Ultimately, the cause of death will be discovered.

Indeed, the recent death (on the job) of the Thodex founder gives a dramatic end to this case. It closes one of the largest cases of crypto fraud that has been affecting the world’s population. In the end, the flight and the severe sentence of Ozer attracted great attention in the world. Formal research is still being conducted, verifying the need for transparency.

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

