Crypto News of the Week (Oct 23–30, 2025)

🚀 Market Moves
The crypto market showed renewed optimism this week as global risk appetite improved. Bitcoin climbed above 115 000 USD and Ethereum approached 4 200 USD after easing US-China trade tensions and growing expectations of another Federal Reserve rate cut. The total market capitalisation returned to around 4 trillion USD, with altcoins also moving higher.
🏛️ Regulatory and Political Developments
In the United States, lawmakers introduced a new bill aiming to ban elected officials and their families from owning or trading cryptocurrencies, citing ethical and transparency concerns. In Europe, the EU approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which for the first time directly targets Russian crypto-exchanges and payment service providers suspected of helping to bypass restrictions. Meanwhile, the White House announced plans to nominate crypto-friendly lawyer Mike Selig as the new chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
🧠 Fun Crypto Fact
Gold dropped by about 10% within just six days — one of the sharpest short-term moves in years. Historically, when gold corrects this fast, it tends to rebound by around 8% within two months. Analysts note that such turbulence in precious metals often shifts investor attention back toward bitcoin as an alternative store of value.
✅ Takeaway for NordFX clients
The market remains in a consolidation phase, with regulation and geopolitics now having stronger influence than pure price momentum. The latest US-China trade thaw and expectations of easier monetary policy could provide short-term support, but political decisions are likely to remain the key driver.
Stay tuned — next week will bring new data on ETF flows, US inflation, and further regulatory developments that could set the tone for November.
