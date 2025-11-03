BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Romania’s gambling regulator blacklisted Polymarket. The crypto prediction platform was deemed an unlicensed gambling operation. Romania’s National Office for Gambling (ONJN) formally blacklisted the leading prediction market, Polymarket. The regulator classified the platform as an unlicensed gambling operation immediately. This major action is after a huge surge in crypto-based betting. Furthermore, this upsurge came during […] The post Crypto News: Romania Blacklists Polymarket as Unlicensed Crypto Gambling Platform appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Romania’s gambling regulator blacklisted Polymarket. The crypto prediction platform was deemed an unlicensed gambling operation. Romania’s National Office for Gambling (ONJN) formally blacklisted the leading prediction market, Polymarket. The regulator classified the platform as an unlicensed gambling operation immediately. This major action is after a huge surge in crypto-based betting. Furthermore, this upsurge came during […] The post Crypto News: Romania Blacklists Polymarket as Unlicensed Crypto Gambling Platform appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto News: Romania Blacklists Polymarket as Unlicensed Crypto Gambling Platform

Oleh: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/03 02:30
Major
MAJOR$0.10169+0.94%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00139+4.51%

Romania’s gambling regulator blacklisted Polymarket. The crypto prediction platform was deemed an unlicensed gambling operation.

Romania’s National Office for Gambling (ONJN) formally blacklisted the leading prediction market, Polymarket. The regulator classified the platform as an unlicensed gambling operation immediately. This major action is after a huge surge in crypto-based betting. Furthermore, this upsurge came during the recent presidential and local elections in Romania.

Regulatory Action Follows $600 Million Election Betting Volume

Initially, the ONJN invoked the massive growth in trading volume. Specifically, Polymarket’s reported volume exceeded $600 million on the presidential race alone. Therefore, this high level of activity led to an immediate regulatory response. Moreover, the ONJN said the activity of the platform represents “counterpart betting.” This kind of model is obviously under strict gambling laws.

Related Reading: Crypto News: Polymarket Prepares POLY Token Launch as $2 Billion Backing Spurs Airdrop | Live Bitcoin News

Subsequently, it was ruled by a regulator that Polymarket is operating outside the state oversight. Furthermore, the ruling carries without regard to whether bets are made with cryptocurrency or fiat. As a result, internet service providers are now tasked to block the site. Romanian users must be immediately deprived of access to the platform. The ONJN made this definitive ruling on October 31, 2025.

Indeed, the ONJN President Vlad-Cristian Soare provided a clear legal justification. He stressed that the decision was made on the basis of legal statutes and not technology. Thus, the use of blockchain does not free Polymarket from national regulations. Moreover, the platform cited a number of major violations. These included poor fiscal reporting.

Additionally, the platform did not have important player protection mechanisms. What is more, it did not have proper Anti-Money Laundering (AML) oversight. Consequently, the ONJN included these multiple failures in its final ruling. This action is very clear about Romania’s commitment to regulatory compliance. That is why the country takes strict measures for strict adherence to gambling laws.

Romanian Ban Mirrors International Enforcement Against Prediction Markets

Specifically, this action imitates regulatory action being taken elsewhere in the world. For example, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined Polymarket in 2022. Moreover, there are several other countries that have curbed access to the platform. These countries were France, Belgium, Singapore, Poland, and Thailand.

Therefore, this international precedent justifies Romania’s decision on the spot. As a result, the country acts in line with the financial integrity of the world. Therefore, regulators point out that the lawfulness of the activity depends on the activity itself. This way, unauthorised betting activities are prevented effectively. The ONJN has continued to keep a close watch on the digital market.

Furthermore, the decision protects the Romanian consumers from undue financial risks. Moreover, it implements necessary oversight of the state on high-volume transactions. Thus, the move reinforces the domestic regulatory framework considerably. Consequently, this makes all financial activities fair and transparent. Polymarket has not yet issued an immediate comment on the ban to the public.

Ultimately, this regulatory clarity is what gives the entire market certainty. It validates that blockchain-based businesses are subject to existing law. Therefore, platforms have to purchase the right licenses to operate. Consequently, such action helps to increase regulatory resilience in the digital sector. Romania has a strong position regarding unlicensed operations and does not change its stance.

The post Crypto News: Romania Blacklists Polymarket as Unlicensed Crypto Gambling Platform appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,316.11
$105,316.11$105,316.11

+1.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,537.08
$3,537.08$3,537.08

+0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5234
$2.5234$2.5234

+8.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.19
$166.19$166.19

+2.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17913
$0.17913$0.17913

+0.58%