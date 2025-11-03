Crypto News: Romania Blacklists Polymarket as Unlicensed Crypto Gambling Platform

Romania’s gambling regulator blacklisted Polymarket. The crypto prediction platform was deemed an unlicensed gambling operation.

Romania’s National Office for Gambling (ONJN) formally blacklisted the leading prediction market, Polymarket. The regulator classified the platform as an unlicensed gambling operation immediately. This major action is after a huge surge in crypto-based betting. Furthermore, this upsurge came during the recent presidential and local elections in Romania.

Regulatory Action Follows $600 Million Election Betting Volume

Initially, the ONJN invoked the massive growth in trading volume. Specifically, Polymarket’s reported volume exceeded $600 million on the presidential race alone. Therefore, this high level of activity led to an immediate regulatory response. Moreover, the ONJN said the activity of the platform represents “counterpart betting.” This kind of model is obviously under strict gambling laws.

Subsequently, it was ruled by a regulator that Polymarket is operating outside the state oversight. Furthermore, the ruling carries without regard to whether bets are made with cryptocurrency or fiat. As a result, internet service providers are now tasked to block the site. Romanian users must be immediately deprived of access to the platform. The ONJN made this definitive ruling on October 31, 2025.

Indeed, the ONJN President Vlad-Cristian Soare provided a clear legal justification. He stressed that the decision was made on the basis of legal statutes and not technology. Thus, the use of blockchain does not free Polymarket from national regulations. Moreover, the platform cited a number of major violations. These included poor fiscal reporting.

Additionally, the platform did not have important player protection mechanisms. What is more, it did not have proper Anti-Money Laundering (AML) oversight. Consequently, the ONJN included these multiple failures in its final ruling. This action is very clear about Romania’s commitment to regulatory compliance. That is why the country takes strict measures for strict adherence to gambling laws.

Romanian Ban Mirrors International Enforcement Against Prediction Markets

Specifically, this action imitates regulatory action being taken elsewhere in the world. For example, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined Polymarket in 2022. Moreover, there are several other countries that have curbed access to the platform. These countries were France, Belgium, Singapore, Poland, and Thailand.

Therefore, this international precedent justifies Romania’s decision on the spot. As a result, the country acts in line with the financial integrity of the world. Therefore, regulators point out that the lawfulness of the activity depends on the activity itself. This way, unauthorised betting activities are prevented effectively. The ONJN has continued to keep a close watch on the digital market.

Furthermore, the decision protects the Romanian consumers from undue financial risks. Moreover, it implements necessary oversight of the state on high-volume transactions. Thus, the move reinforces the domestic regulatory framework considerably. Consequently, this makes all financial activities fair and transparent. Polymarket has not yet issued an immediate comment on the ban to the public.

Ultimately, this regulatory clarity is what gives the entire market certainty. It validates that blockchain-based businesses are subject to existing law. Therefore, platforms have to purchase the right licenses to operate. Consequently, such action helps to increase regulatory resilience in the digital sector. Romania has a strong position regarding unlicensed operations and does not change its stance.

