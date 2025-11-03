BursaDEX+
Crypto trader loss shows how 10x-15x leverage can trigger liquidations, prompting calls for tighter margin rules as markets reassess risk.Crypto trader loss shows how 10x-15x leverage can trigger liquidations, prompting calls for tighter margin rules as markets reassess risk.

Crypto Trader Loss: $38.7M Hit Exposes Leverage Risks This Week

Oleh: The Cryptonomist
2025/11/03 19:16

A high-profile crypto trader loss has exposed the hazards of heavy leverage after a market meltdown erased months of gains and triggered broad liquidations.

How did the crypto trader loss contribute to a crypto market meltdown?

Reporting on 3 November 2025 linked a single account to cascading liquidations that hit multiple assets and amplified short-term volatility. The position showed $387M total exposure and reportedly used roughly 10x–15x leverage across venues.

The account suffered a realized decline near $38.7M and carried about $21.5M in unrealized losses, while holding 1,210 BTC, 39,000 ETH, 600,832 SOL and 161,961 HYPE. The episode was cited in a Coinfomania investigation and in social commentary from user Fujangankan on 3 November 2025.

Coinfomania report on the loss.

What did the margin liquidation tracker reveal about this crypto trader loss?

Margin liquidation tracker data showed clustered, rapid liquidations that drained available liquidity and steepened price moves. Observers also noted prior positions — roughly $110M in earlier shorts — that compounded cross-market stress during the unwind.

Did this reveal broader leveraged trading risk? In brief:

Concentrated, highly leveraged accounts can transmit losses into larger market dislocations; exchanges and liquidity providers saw rapid unwinds connecting spot and derivatives books. Industry tallies put about $20B of leveraged positions wiped during the same stress window.

Reporting standards differ by venue and some figures remain subject to reconciliation.

The episode showed how 10x–15x leverage and large, correlated exposures can cascade across venues in minutes.

How does leverage affect trader performance analysis?

High leverage magnifies gains and losses and makes trader performance analysis more brittle; small price moves can erase margin quickly. Effective models must factor position size, collateral mix and liquidity depth rather than relying solely on historical win rates.

How should platforms change risk management to limit Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana losses?

Platforms should tighten pre-trade concentration checks and apply adaptive margining tied to liquidity depth to flag outsized exposures like a $387M position earlier. Clearer liquidation windows and better coordination with counterparties would reduce cross-venue contagion.

Improvements could include stress tests for correlated asset drawdowns and automatic alerts for positions that approach exchange-wide concentration limits.

Risk managers say concentrated, cross-venue exposures are the key failure here and urge exchanges to adopt dynamic margining tied to liquidity depth. Independent analysts argue that better public reporting of large positions would reduce tail risk.

Reuters analysis on crypto liquidations: “Large, cross-exchange liquidations intensified price moves, analysts said.”

Maintain scenario-based checks that stress correlated assets and extreme leverage bands.

Community poll suggestion: Do you support mandatory disclosure of concentrated levered positions on major venues?

